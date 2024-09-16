Nature’S Sunshine Names Kevin Fuller Global Chief Marketing Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







LEHI, Utah, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: NATR), a leading of high-quality herbal and nutritional supplements, today announced the appointment of Kevin Fuller as Global Chief Marketing Officer, effective September 23, 2024.



Fuller, a seasoned marketing executive with over two decades of experience in high-performance organizations, brings in-depth global marketing experience to Nature's Sunshine. His deep understanding of the dietary supplement industry combined with his experience launching new products, building powerful brands, and driving customer growth strategies make Fuller an ideal fit for Nature's Sunshine.

"We are very pleased to welcome Kevin to Nature's Sunshine,” said Terrence Moorehead, Chief Executive Officer.“He brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of developing successful marketing strategies. Kevin will be instrumental in helping take our brand to the next level, and we look forward to his many contributions.”

Fuller joins Nature's Sunshine from Helo Health, where he served as President and Chief Marketing Officer. Prior to his time with Helo Health, he was CEO and Chief Marketing Officer at MacuVu Macular Health where he developed the company's go-to-market strategy, brand identity, and product launch plans. Prior to that, he led NuSkin's marketing organization, as Senior Vice President, Global Product & Brand where he built a global marketing engine that improved consumer insights, modernized campaigns, and built an innovative product pipeline to drive sustainable growth. Earlier in his career, Fuller held key marketing roles at Pharmanex and USANA.

“My passion for driving health and wellness transformation through innovative products aligns seamlessly with Nature's Sunshine's vision and mission. This iconic brand, with a rich legacy, is perfectly positioned for its next phase of growth. I am excited to partner such a strong leadership team to unlock Nature's Sunshine's full potential.”

Fuller holds an MBA from Brigham Young University, a B.S. in Biology from the University of Utah, and was a member of the Kellogg school's Executive Education Program for Digital Marketing. He is also an accomplished triathlete, competing in four Ironman World Championships, was selected as a member of the USA World Championship Triathlon Team in 2023 and is a current 3-time All American. He is also a member of the Advisory Board of Unleash Health.

