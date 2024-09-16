Techmediabreaks Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) Joins Forces With Meta And Tiktok Thrive To Combat Harmful Online Content

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Snap (NYSE: SNAP) ,

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META)

and TikTok have taken a significant step towards addressing the growing concerns around the impact of social on mental by joining the Thrive initiative. This collaboration, as highlighted by TechCrunch, is spearheaded by the Mental Health Coalition (“MHC”) and aims to curb the spread of and self-harm content online. Thrive's innovative approach involves the use of a hashing system that allows platforms to identify and act on harmful content without compromising user privacy. This initiative is particularly timely, given the increasing scrutiny social media companies face regarding their role in the youth mental health crisis.

Meta, the parent company of platforms like Facebook and Instagram, has taken a leading role in this initiative by providing the technical infrastructure for Thrive. This move is part of Meta's broader efforts to address the negative impacts of its platforms on users' mental health, especially after a landmark ruling linked Instagram to the tragic suicide of a 14-year-old girl. By leveraging technology from the Tech Coalition's Lantern child safety program, Meta aims to create a safer online environment for its users.

Snap, known for its popular social media app Snapchat, has also committed to the Thrive initiative. Snap's involvement is noteworthy, considering its significant reach among younger audiences who are particularly vulnerable to the dangers of harmful online content. On the financial front, Snap's stock reached a high of $9.4 during the trading day, indicating a stable market position that could bolster its efforts in contributing to Thrive's goals. As a participating company, Snap will play a crucial role in uploading, reviewing and acting on content flagged through the Thrive program.

The absence of platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Google's YouTube from the Thrive initiative raises questions about the comprehensive coverage of social media efforts to combat harmful content. Both X and YouTube have faced criticism for their moderation practices, with X experiencing a notable reduction in moderation staff under CEO Elon Musk's leadership. This gap underscores the importance of initiatives like Thrive and the need for industry-wide participation to effectively address the challenges posed by suicide and self-harm content online.

The collaboration between Meta, TikTok and Snap under the Thrive initiative represents a critical step forward in the fight against online content that can exacerbate the youth mental health crisis. By sharing resources and technology, these platforms have the potential to make a significant impact on reducing the spread of harmful content, as emphasized by MHC founder Kenneth Cole. As these companies work together to refine their content moderation practices, the annual report generated by Thrive will be a key indicator of the program's success in making social media a safer space for all users.

About Snap Inc.

Snap is a technology company that believes the camera presents the greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. Snap contributes to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

