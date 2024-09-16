Investornewsbreaks Wisa Technologies Inc.'S (NASDAQ: WISA) Partner Data Vault To Showcase Its Phytointel Digital Twins Platform At NYSDS 2024

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA) , a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems, recently entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement with Data Vault Holdings, to acquire the Datavault(R) and ADIO(R) IP and IT assets. Data Vault today announced that it will present at the New York Scientific Data Summit (“NYSDS”) 2024.

Hosted by Brookhaven National Laboratory, the summit is scheduled for September 16-17, 2024, at the SUNY Global Center in New York City. It will spotlight key advancements in Digital Twin technologies and how they are impacting various sectors. Data Vault will discuss its PhytoIntel platform, which offers a holistic approach to optimizing the genetic and biochemical characteristics of bioenergy crops like soybean and Arabidopsis using the Digital Twin technology.

About WiSA Technologies Inc.

WiSA Technologies is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung; LG; Hisense; TCL; Bang & Olufsen; Platin Audio; and others, the company delivers immersive wireless sound experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA Technologies is a founding member of WiSA(TM) (the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association) whose mission is to define wireless audio interoperability standards as well as work with leading consumer electronics companies, technology providers, retailers, and ecosystem partners to evangelize and market spatial audio technologies driven by WiSA Technologies. The company is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea, and California. For more information about WiSA Technologies, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to WISA are available in the company's newsroom at

