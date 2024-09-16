Key4women Hosts Free Webinar Emotional Intelligence In Diverse Business Environments

(MENAFN- 3BL) CLEVELAND, September 16, 2024 /3BL/ - KeyBank's Key4Women will present“Emotional Intelligence in Diverse Business Environments”, a free, one-hour virtual event on Wednesday, September 25th at 12:00 p.m. EST / 10 a.m. MT / 9:00 a.m. PST.

Key4Women's National Director and Head of Community Bank, Rachael Sampson, will have a conversation with Natasha Tous, Certified Executive Coach, to address the critical role of emotional intelligence (EI) and cultural empathy has in business success. Tous will illustrate how her experiences as a Latina business owner has shaped her EI, enabling her to effectively connect with and lead diverse teams.

In this webinar, participants learn how to:



Develop EI and cultural empathy to improve communication, foster inclusivity, and drive business growth.

Navigate cultural differences and build stronger relationships. Create a more dynamic and successful business environment.

“We are thrilled to talk to Natasha about this important topic of emotional intelligence,” said Sampson.“These are conversations we need to have with ourselves and those close to us in our personal and professional lives. It is our hope that attendees will walk away from the webinar with the tools they need to drive their success.”

Tous is multicultural and multilingual, born in Venezuela to a Cuban father and a Colombian mother. She arrives in the U.S. when she was seven. Throughout her life, she has lived in seven countries, including a six-year stint as an Expat living in Hong Kong. She is trilingual, speaking English, Spanish, and Portuguese.

For more information, register online by September 24th.

About Key4Women

Key4Women started in 2005 as a campaign to lend $1 billion to qualified women-owned businesses within three years. The program achieved that in two years and has now generated more than $12 billion in loans to women-owned businesses. Membership in Key4Women is free. In addition to helping women business leaders and owners tap into capital to build and grow their businesses, Key4Women members gain valuable access to a team of local Certified Key4Wome Advisors who advocate, connect and empower women on their journey to financial wellness. For more information, visit key/key4women.

About KeyBank

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $187 billion at June 30, 2024. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit . KeyBank Member FDIC.