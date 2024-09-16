Safety In Design: The Next Frontier In Design Processes

(MENAFN- 3BL) Safety in Design (aka Design for Safety, Safe Design, Prevention through Design, etc), the process of integrating safety principles into every phase of the design process to mitigate risks and ensure the protection of people, equipment, and the environment, is rapidly gaining recognition as the next frontier in professional safety circles. However, with a limited number of professionals possessing tangible experience with Safety in Design, and even fewer having experience integrating this concept into existing design and processes, the vast majority of industry has not formally adopted these principles. As this concept continues to emerge as a pivotal element in occupational safety, it is essential to understand its significance, benefits, and the steps necessary for implementation.

At its core, the philosophy behind Safety in Design emphasizes the need for occupational and environmental safety to be baked into the design from the concept stage. This practice helps to identify and analyze potential risks and operational challenges during the design stage, allowing the engineering design team to eliminate workplace hazards prior to their creation. It promotes full asset life cycle thinking and design, optimizing operation, maintenance, and the inevitable upgrades an asset will require over the next years and even decades.

