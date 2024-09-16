Cade & Associates Welcomes Patricia Link, CPA To Their Team

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

One of the fastest growing firms in the Carolinas

Cade & Associates adding tax expert in estate planning & tax, estate & trust administration, & complex family transactions.

- Jason Cade, Ph.D., MBA, CFE, CSOE, AAMS

CONWAY, SC, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cade & Associates is proud to announce that Patricia Link, CPA has joined their team. With over 29 years of experience in the field of law, Patricia brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the firm.

Patricia Link is a Certified Public Accountant specializing in estate planning , estate and trust administration, estate accountings, complex family real estate transactions, business entities and succession planning , as well as estate tax and income tax planning. Her extensive background and dedication to her clients make her a valuable addition to Cade & Associates.

"We are thrilled to have Patricia join our team," said Jason Cade, CEO at Cade & Associates. "Her comprehensive experience and specialized skills will greatly enhance our ability to serve our clients' diverse needs."

Patricia's commitment to excellence and her deep understanding of the complexities involved in estate and tax planning will provide significant benefits to Cade & Associates' clients. Her addition to the team underscores the firm's dedication to offering top-tier services and expertise.

Cade & Associates is a leading provider of accounting and financial services, dedicated to helping businesses and individuals achieve their financial goals. With a team of highly skilled professionals and a commitment to exceptional client service, Cade & Associates offers a comprehensive range of services, including tax preparation, tax planning, bookkeeping, payroll services, financial consulting, CFO services, and more. If you would like to discuss how we can help take your business to the next level, please reach out to schedule an appointment.

