National Quality Report: Kaiser Permanente Plans Rated Highest In All Regions Served

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The plans are among the nation's best for overall treatment, prevention, equity, and patient experience, according to the National Committee for Quality Assurance's 2024 plan ratings.

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaiser

Permanente is second to none when it comes to providing expert, coordinated care and outstanding service.

In the 2024 National Committee for Quality Assurance annual report, released in September 2024, Kaiser Permanente's private (commercial) and Medicare plans were rated highest or tied for highest among competitors' plans in all the geographic regions served .

More 5-star and 4.5-star plans than any organization

NCQA looked at more than 1,000 commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid plans in the United States.



Only 5 health plans across the country received 5 out of 5 stars. Two of those 5-star plans were Kaiser Permanente's: Kaiser Permanente's commercial plan available in the mid-Atlantic states area (Baltimore, suburban Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, D.C.) and Kaiser Permanente's Medicare plan in Colorado.

All Kaiser Permanente's Medicare plans received 4.5 stars or higher. Kaiser Permanente's commercial plans in 3 other areas - Washington state, Northern California, and Southern California - received 4.5 stars.

Kaiser Permanente's high ratings are remarkable, given that only 8% of the nation's plans rated 4.5 stars or higher. And Kaiser Permanente has more 5-star and 4.5-star plans combined than any other health care organization for the ninth ratings cycle in a row.

"The NCQA ratings once again show our dedication to providing high-quality care to our members across all of our markets," said Andrew Bindman , MD, executive vice president and chief medical officer for Kaiser Permanente. "Our integrated model is designed to reliably deliver high-value care to our members."

High-quality care Kaiser Permanente members deserve

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization that measures and accredits health care plans. NCQA ratings

are based on dozens of measures that assess how each plan performs when it comes to prevention and equity, treatment, and the patient experience.

"We're proud of these ratings. They reflect the expertise of our highly skilled doctors, nurses, and other clinicians and team members. And they demonstrate our ongoing efforts to address health care disparities," said Nancy Gin , MD, executive vice president of quality and chief quality officer for The Permanente Federation. "Our care teams are committed to continuously improving practices to deliver high-quality, equitable care."

Learn more about NCQA's ratings and methodology

and the other awards and recognition Kaiser Permanente repeatedly earns for being a great place to get care.

About Kaiser Permanente

