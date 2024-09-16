Luisa Beccaria Partners With Seed Agency For Its SEO Strategy In The US Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Collaboration between Seed SEO agency and Beccaria brand

A leading Made in Italy fashion brand has entrusted Seed Agency with its international search engine optimization project.

NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Iconic Italian fashion brand Luisa Beccaria, known for blending Milan's cosmopolitan flair with the timeless elegance of Sicily, has partnered with Seed agency for its international SEO strategy .

Seed, a digital marketing agency specializing in SEO, CRO, and web analytics, will optimize Luisa Beccaria's digital presence, with a strategic focus on expanding in the US market.

"We selected Seed for their industry expertise and proven success in the fashion sector. Their analytical approach and ability to tailor a project to our specific needs impressed us from our first meeting,"” comments Luna Bonaccorsi, Digital Marketing Manager at Luisa Beccaria.

"Our team has extensive experience in the fashion industry, combined with in-depth knowledge of foreign markets, particularly the unique dynamics of the US market. We understand the need to balance optimization with brand communication, which makes this project exciting for us. We know we can add real value and are honored to work with such a dynamic team at Luisa Beccaria," says Diego Stramezzi, Co-Founder and Head of Sales & Marketing at Seed.

Based in Milan, Seed has built extensive experience in the fashion industry across both European and US markets, with high-profile clients such as Luisa Beccaria and Versace.

