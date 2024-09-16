Colony Roofers Celebrates 2024 Inc. 5000 Achievement, Eyes A Bright Future

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Atlanta-Based Roofing Company Earns Coveted Spot on 5000 List for the Second Consecutive Year

ATLANTA, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Colony Roofers , the Southeast's premier roofing and repair company, has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Companies for the second consecutive year. This recognition, given by Inc. Magazine, reflects the company's unwavering commitment to continued excellence, innovation, and the satisfaction of every customer. Colony Roofers continues to ride this wave of momentum as they now have offices in four major throughout the Southeast .

The Inc. 5000 list annually showcases the fastest-growing private companies in America, across a wide array of industries. Colony Roofers' presence on this list underscores its dedication to quality, resilience in a competitive market, and its ability to consistently exceed expectations.

Since its founding in 2016, Colony Roofers has quickly established itself as a trusted and reliable name in the roofing industry, serving both residential and commercial clients with top-quality solutions.

The company's service offerings include expert roof installations, repairs, replacements, and ongoing maintenance, all delivered with a focus on superior craftsmanship and customer service.

"Achieving this recognition two years running is no small feat, and it's a testament to the dedication of our employees and the trust our clients place in us," said Zach Reece, President of Colony Roofers. "Our success is built on the hard work and commitment of our team and the relationships we've forged with our clients. This achievement belongs to all of them, and it motivates us to continue delivering the exceptional service and quality that have become the hallmarks of Colony Roofers."

Colony Roofers attributes its growth and success to a customer-first approach, the adoption of cutting-edge industry technologies, and a strong emphasis on employee development . This forward-thinking mindset has not only fueled the company's growth but also solidified its position as a leader in the Southeast roofing market.

About Colony Roofers

Owned and operated by Atlanta natives, Colony Roofers has been proudly serving metro

Atlanta since 2016. Recently expanding to new offices in Tampa Bay and Dallas the locally owned and operated roofing company specializes in residential and commercial roofing systems, and the team works tirelessly to provide customers the exceptional quality and value they deserve. For more information or to receive a free estimate today,

call (678) 365-3138, email

[email protected]

or visit

colonyroofers .

For more information, contact:

Zach Reece, Colony Roofers, LLC

[email protected]

404.806.0956

SOURCE Colony Roofers

