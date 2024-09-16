Contact Levi & Korsinsky By November 4, 2024 Deadline To Join Class Action Against Zoominfo Technologies Inc.(ZI)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. ("ZoomInfo Technologies Inc." or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ZI) of a class action securities lawsuit.



CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between November 10, 2020 and August 5, 2024. Follow the below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

ZI investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (a) ZoomInfo's financial and operational results during the Class Period had been temporarily inflated by the ephemeral effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which had pulled-forward demand for the Company's database of digital contact information; (b) material portions of ZoomInfo's existing customer base were attempting to either substantially reduce their use of the Company's product or abandon it altogether; (c) that ZoomInfo had used manipulative and coercive auto-renew policies and threats of litigation to force customers into remaining with the Company for an additional contractual term even though such customers did not want to; (d) ZoomInfo's coercive customer retention tactics had materially damaged the Company's customer relationships, client franchise, and competitive advantages, and created a hidden demand cliff for costumer contract renewals in future periods; and (e) as a result of (a)–(d), above, ZoomInfo's reported revenues, operating income, and customer and retention metrics were materially overstated.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. during the relevant time frame, you have until November 4, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

