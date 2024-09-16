Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Spire Global, Inc. (SPIR)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming October 21, 2024 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Spire Global, Inc. (“Spire Global” or the“Company”) (NYSE: SPIR ) securities between March 6, 2024 and August 14, 2024 , inclusive (the“Class Period”).



On August 14, 2024, after the market closed, the Company announced it would be unable to timely file its second quarter 2024 financial report as the Company was“reviewing its accounting practices and procedures with respect to revenue recognition” regarding certain Space Services contracts and“related internal control matters.” The Company disclosed the“type of Contracts that the Company has identified for re-evaluation resulted in recognized revenue of $10 to $15 million on an annual basis” and“additional financial measures such as gross profit could also be impacted.”

On this news, the Company's share price fell $3.41 or 33.56%, to close at $6.75 per share on August 15, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that there were embedded leases of identifiable assets and pre-space mission activities for certain Space Services contracts; (2) that Spire Global lacked effective internal controls regarding revenue recognition for these contracts; (3) that, as a result, the Company overstated revenue for certain Space Services contracts; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Spire Global securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than October 21, 2024 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

