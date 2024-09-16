Inspired By The Holiday: Last Pre-Christmas 2024 Dates Announced For A Festive English Cottage Vacation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Winter at Well Cottage, Dorset, England

Thanksgiving Dinner at English Cottage Vacation

Your Full-Time Hosts, Laura & Nathan Kurton at Well Cottage

Ever dreamed of a cosy winter getaway like the one in the festive film, The Holiday? English Cottage Vacation is offering last available 2024 dates.

- Nathan Kurton, Owner & Co-Host at English Cottage VacationDORSET, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- English Cottage Vacation offers US travelers the chance to experience a winter getaway reminiscent of the setting in the film The Holiday. This service provides an opportunity to explore charming British cottages and scenic locations across the United Kingdom. This all-inclusive, luxury, fully-hosted experience still has 2024 dates available for its highly sought-after pre-Christmas experience at Well Cottage , an 18th-century thatched property in the heart of Dorset.From November 26th to December 3rd, 2024 , guests can immerse themselves in an all-inclusive English countryside escape. They'll enjoy the season's charm that inspired the film's enchanting holiday scenes, and for a limited time can take advantage of a generous 10% discount into the bargain.These dates, which coincide with US Thanksgiving week, offer travellers a chance to experience the festive spirit of an English winter wonderland, away from the usual seasonal rush. There are only a few spots left for the shared cottage getaway, offering the chance to experience a traditional British holiday with 24/7 personalised service.A Pre-Christmas Retreat Straight Out of the MoviesLocated in the scenic Dorset countryside, Well Cottage offers a peaceful setting for a festive getaway. "We're thrilled to invite guests to enjoy a pre-Christmas experience that captures the essence of an English countryside winter," says Laura, co-host of English Cottage Vacation and resident chef at Well Cottage. "From the crackling fire and seasonal feasts to the camaraderie around the table, it's like stepping into a scene from The Holiday."Nathan, co-host and dedicated chauffeur, adds, "November and early December are perfect for exploring Dorset while ramping up the festive spirit. Our itineraries highlight the festive charm of the region, including visits to historic sites, scenic villages, local Christmas markets, and wintery light displays."A Festive Experience to RememberGuests can participate in seasonal activities and experiences that highlight the beauty of Dorset during the winter season. Gourmet meals, prepared by Laura, feature locally sourced ingredients, many from the cottage's own gardens, bringing a taste of British festive traditions to the table.Guided excursions led by Nathan offer the chance to discover local attractions such as the Bath Christmas Market and the spectacular Longleat Festival of Light, providing a comprehensive glimpse into Dorset's culture and winter beauty.Limited Availability for a Unique Winter GetawayThe dates from November 26th to December 3rd, 2024, represent the final opportunity for guests to experience this pre-Christmas vacation. The cottage is available as a shared experience, ideal for solo travellers or couples seeking a festive break with like-minded guests. Alternatively, if no individual rooms have yet been booked, the entire cottage can be reserved for the exclusive use of up to 6 guests, offering complete privacy and personalised service.“This experience has been designed with the idea of guests creating their own holiday story, just like in The Holiday, with its mix of romance, charm, and festive cheer,” says Laura.“The big difference here is that guests won't be on their own – Nathan and I are available at all times to ensure your stay is as special and seamless as possible, from having gourmet meals prepared, to being guided on local excursions. We're here to make every moment truly memorable.”About English Cottage VacationEnglish Cottage Vacation, located in Dorset, England, offers year-round, all-inclusive, tailor-made holiday experiences that blend traditional British hospitality with modern comforts. Well Cottage, the company's flagship property, is a luxurious 18th-century thatched cottage surrounded by lush countryside and renowned for the personalised service, gourmet dining, and curated excursions provided by award-winning co-hosts Nathan & Laura Kurton.For more information or to book, visit englishcottagevacation or contact Laura and Nathan via ....

