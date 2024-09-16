Nevvon Partners With A Place At Home To Elevate Caregiver Training Opportunities Across Franchise Network

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nevvon, a trailblazer in e-training solutions for the healthcare sector is excited to announce its new partnership with A Place at Home, a leading name in senior care services with numerous locations across the United States. Through this strategic collaboration, A Place at Home will now provide its franchise locations with access to Nevvon's comprehensive training, upskilling, and compliance management solution. With a strong reputation built over years of compassionate service, A Place at Home aims to enhance its caregiver training programs with a best-in-class platform designed to increase the quality of care and employee retention.



A Place at Home's commitment to excellence in caregiving has positively impacted countless families across the nation. With Nevvon's training platform, caregivers and administrative professionals within the A Place at Home network will be empowered to upskill and grow their careers within the company.



Dustin Distefano, CEO of A Place at Home, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership. "At A Place at Home, our focus has always been on providing the highest quality of care to our clients. This partnership with Nevvon aligns perfectly with our mission by equipping our caregivers with the knowledge and tools they need to excel in their roles and develop as professionals,” he said.“We are confident that this collaboration will help to make A Place at Home an employer of choice, while elevating the overall care experience for our clients and their families."



Nevvon's e-training & survey platform is designed to educate and motivate caregivers anywhere, anytime, on any device. Our innovative approach ensures that caregivers have the flexibility to access high-quality compliance training, dementia training and more, tailored to the home care industry's needs without being restricted by location or device. Our course library of over 1,000 lessons covers everything an agency needs to stay compliant and/or upskill caregivers. Nevvon's platform makes it possible for caregivers to achieve and maintain their certification, stay updated with the latest industry standards, and improve the quality of care they provide to their clients.



“We are excited to announce our partnership with A Place at Home. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to support and empower caregivers,” said Allan Levine, SVP of Growth & Revenue at Nevvon.“Together, we will elevate the standards of care and enhance the quality of life for those we serve.”

About Nevvon



Nevvon is an innovative e-training platform that empowers healthcare agencies to achieve compliance and excellence in care through education. Founded by healthcare industry veterans, Nevvon is dedicated to improving the quality of care through its state-of-the-art e-training solutions.



About A Place at Home

A Place at Home offers a range of customized senior-focused care services, including in-home care, care coordination, and assistance in identifying and transitioning to senior living alternatives. The company is dedicated to preserving the quality of life for seniors by giving them the support they need to stay as independent as possible for as long as possible. Visit aplaceathome for more information.



