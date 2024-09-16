'Outsiders And Foreign Hand' Involved In Manipur Crisis, Says CM Biren Singh

(MENAFN- IANS) Imphal, Sep 16 (IANS) Manipur Chief N. Biren Singh on Monday said that since the beginning of the ethnic strife, he has been asserting that "outsiders and foreign hand" are involved in the current crisis in the state.

The Chief Minister said that "while some people believe his claim that "outsiders and foreign hand" are involved in the present crisis in Manipur, some do not believe".

Assam Rifles troopers have recently arrested a Myanmarese national identified as Thanglinkap a.k.a. Kakap (20), in the Kachibung village area of Chandel district in Manipur, for illegally crossing into Indian territory without any valid document.

The individual, a resident of Khampat areas of Myanmar, was apprehended last week while roaming in a jungle -- 3 km inside the Indian territory.

The Chief Minister appreciating the arrest of the Myanmarese national said that the arrested individual is a cadre of Kuki National Army (KNA).

"I appreciate the Assam Rifles for arresting the KNA cadre," he told the media.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed that the 'War on Drugs' and eviction drives from reserved forests, initiated by the BJP government, are not directed at any specific community.

Earlier, speaking at the golden jubilee function of the All Manipur Working Journalists Union held at Manipur Press Club, Biren Singh emphasised the inclusive nature of these actions, responding to criticisms that they disproportionately affect certain groups.

He noted that over the past six years, drugs valued at Rs 60,000 crore have been seized, and 18,000 hectares of illegal poppy cultivation have been destroyed.

"It is natural that those affected by the government's policies and action would be frustrated," the Chief Minister stated and reiterated that these actions were essential for the state's long-lasting interests.

Noting that the government's actions were consistent across both hill and valley regions, he said: "Evictions from the reserve forest lands were carried out even in my constituency of Heingang and Waithou in Thoubal district for encroachment of government lands."

"These moves were intended at protecting reserved forests, not at targeting any particular community.”

Reiterating the government's commitment to inclusivity, the Chief Minister said that people belonging to 34 communities are living in the state for many decades and everyone should see themselves as Indians and Manipuris.

Urging the media and all concerned for more constructive discourse on how to restore peace in Manipur, he said: "We need to unite during this difficult time and focus on discussions that help bring about peace. The root causes of the current issues are evident."

The Chief Minister also addressed the role of social media, urging YouTubers to refrain from broadcasting live protest sites, which could incite further unrest.

Recalling his role as a journalist, Biren Singh highlighted the severe drug problem in Manipur, which once ranked the state among the highest in HIV infections.

"Considering one of the reasons for the high rate of HIV infections, I launched the War on Drugs after becoming Chief Minister (in 2017). There is a devastating impact of drugs on generations, especially young people. My government's policy was taken aiming to save precious lives, not targeting any community," the Chief Minister said.