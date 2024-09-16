Cirba Solutions' Anna Lo Named Recipient Of 2024 Women In Supply Chain Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Award honors female leaders whose achievements and mentorship pave the way for women in roles.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cirba Solutions , the premier battery recycling materials and management company, today congratulates Anna Lo, Cirba Solutions' VP of Chain & Business Excellence, on receiving the Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive Women in Supply Chain Award . Anna has been recognized in the Trailblazers category, an award celebrating female leaders who are paving the way for future generations of women in supply chain and logistics. This award highlights her achievements, mentorship and leadership, setting a solid foundation for women throughout the supply chain industry.

"I am honored to receive this award, and I couldn't have done it without the solid team I have working alongside me. I take pride in assisting and mentoring my colleagues and our work that maintains Cirba Solutions' standing as a leader in end-to-end battery recycling and closing the domestic supply chain loop," said Anna Lo. "Mentors have been pivotal in my own journey, so by paying it forward, I'm dedicated to helping forge the path forward for the younger generations."

Anna is an accomplished and results-oriented supply chain executive with more than 20 years of leadership experience in end-to-end supply chain management. In her role, she leads a team focused on sales and operations planning, global logistics, procurement, continuous improvement and information technology. Following Cirba Solutions' integration of three brands, she continues to innovate and streamline the systems and processes that make Cirba Solutions a leader in battery management and materials processing.

"Every year, this award continues to amaze me. But this year especially, it's all about the quality of the submissions," said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Co-Founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum. "These women

are doing remarkable things for their communities, organizations and teams and are paving the way for future young female leaders to be a part of an industry that's making a difference."

To view the full list of winners, visit here . To learn more about Cirba Solutions, visit their website .

About Cirba Solutions

Cirba Solutions is a premier battery recycling materials and management company extracting critical materials from scrap and used batteries, and then supplying those battery-grade metals back into the supply chain. As the only vertically integrated team with an operational, differentiated platform and a full suite of capabilities, Cirba Solutions is leading the creation of a circular battery supply chain.



About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to

and

SOURCE Cirba Solutions

