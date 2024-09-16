DENSO Wins Medals At 47Th Worldskills Competition

DENSO Group sent twenty entrants to the event to compete in eleven skills. Eleven entrants represented Japan in seven skill areas, three entrants represented Thailand in two skill areas, two entrants represented Vietnam in two skill areas, one entrant represented Indonesia in one skill area, two entrants represented Mexico in two skill areas and one entrant represented the U.S. in one skill area.

DENSO first entered the WorldSkills International Competition at the 20th event in 1971, and has won a total of 81 medals to date: 35 golds, 25 silvers, and 21 bronzes. DENSO has won its 17th straight gold medal since the 31st contest in 1991.

DENSO considers the development of technology, sophisticated engineering skills and know-how to turn technology into practical applications to be two of the most fundamental components of its monozukuri and the art of making things. Through participation in the WorldSkills Competition, DENSO will continue to develop mentally, technically and physically of young technicians, foster them to become the highly skilled ones of the next generation and pass on their skills.