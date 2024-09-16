Real Estate Agents: How To Modernize Your Business At The Revive Edge Event On October 8 In Southern California

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Real estate agents and broker-owners across Southern California are invited to attend the Revive Edge Event on Tuesday, October 8, from 11:30 AM to 6:00 PM at The Cove at UCI in Orange County, California. Featuring top real estate experts and visionaries, the Revive Edge Event will help real estate professionals stand out from their competition by embracing the shift from traditional service-based approaches to innovative, product-driven models.

At the Revive Edge Event, attendees will experience a hands-on, immersive environment, learning to leverage new technology and strategies to drive business success. Featured sessions include:

●Vision AI 2.0 Demo: CEO Michael Alladawi and COO Dalip Jaggi will unveil the latest version of Revive's Vision AI platform, designed to streamline prospecting, improve client engagement, and maximize conversion rates.

oMichael Alladawi is the CEO of Revive, with extensive experience in transforming real estate through innovative presale renovation strategies.

oDalip Jaggi is Revive's COO, known for spearheading the development of cutting-edge AI solutions to boost real estate conversions.

●Product-Driven Listing Presentation: Join Sharran Srivatsaa and Afroditi Aguilar as they role-play the perfect listing pitch, providing a step-by-step guide to front-loading value and increasing lead conversion.

oSharran Srivastava is a renowned real estate coach, mentor, and President of The Real Brokerage, one of the real estate industry's most dynamic and sought-after speakers, and a top industry thought leader.

oAfroditi Aguilar is a Top 1% producer in real estate sales, a lead trainer at Dean Aguilar Group in San Diego, and a leading coach to female entrepreneurs.

●Direct-Response Prospecting: Real estate professionals will learn how to generate leads with Max Marker through targeted messaging and direct-response social media campaigns.

oMax Marker is an award-winning and results-focused marketing expert with a deep understanding of direct-response advertising, helping real estate agents amplify their reach through highly targeted, results-driven campaigns.

●Real Case Studies: Explore inspiring success stories that demonstrate how bold, strategic changes can transform your career, shared by top professionals in the field.

●Exclusive Networking: Engage with 500 like-minded professionals serious about growing their business and making valuable connections.

“This isn't just another real estate event-it's an opportunity to gain practical tools, strategies, and insights to immediately apply to your business and build long-term wealth through real estate,” said Alladawi, the head of Revive.

Event Fee: Free for the first 300 registrants. Contact Revive for a fee waiver. Register here .

Event Schedule:

●11:30 AM – 12:30 PM: Registration, Lunch & Networking

●12:30 PM – 4:45 PM: Keynote Speakers, Vision AI 2.0 Demo, Learning Sessions

●4:45 PM – 6:00 PM: Cocktail Hour & Networking

About Revive

Revive Real Estate partners with real estate professionals to provide the funding, guidance, and contractors needed to get strategic presale renovations done fast and for maximum value. Discover more at

