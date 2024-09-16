Trimble Unveils Transporeon Visibility With Seamless TMS Integration

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Carriers now use a single visibility tool for their shippers' requirements Monitors shipment locations and expected arrival and departure times in real-time for enhanced security, customer service and business efficiency

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB ) announced the launch of Transporeon Visibility in North America. Carriers and shippers in the road, ocean and air sectors can access the locations of their shipments and in real time in addition to having accurate Estimated Time of Arrival (ETA) information created with powerful AI capabilities.

"We're excited to introduce our powerful visibility solution, which seamlessly integrates with Trimble Transportation Management Software (TMS) applications and other visibility solutions," said Ed Moran, managing director, Americas, Transporeon. "In today's challenging landscape, the transportation sector needs advanced digital tools to overcome supply chain obstacles and maintain a competitive edge. We believe Transporeon Visibility, combined with our extensive network, will be a valuable asset for shippers, carriers and brokers across North America."

Maintaining full visibility of freight shipments is costly, resource heavy and time consuming. The information gathered is often unreliable because it derives from many disconnected - and sometimes contradictory - data sources. Many stakeholders in the transportation sector expect to deal with frequent disruptions but lack the necessary support tools that enable them to act quickly and decisively to mitigate those delays. The result is an increase in costs for an industry all too familiar with tight margins.

Transporeon Visibility provides a solution to address these constraints. It is easily deployed, with a simple onboarding process for carriers. It suits both new users and existing Trimble users, as it integrates seamlessly with Trimble TMS products such as TMW and Innovative, and other integrations such as TruckMate will be available before the end of the year.

Thanks to its integration with Trimble Trust Center, carriers can now automate their data sharing and network connectivity, providing updates to shipments in Transporeon Visibility. The carrier portal is easy to set up, which also makes it attractive for smaller carriers. Carriers only need to use one visibility tool regardless of multiple shippers' requirements.

Real-time freight tracking view: Via an at-a-glance, customizable user interface or data feed, Transporeon Visibility gives operators and relevant stakeholders the exact location of the vehicles or individual truckload, air or ocean shipments in real time. Delays caused by faulty addresses or vehicle license plates become a distant memory.

ETA trust: Reliable ETA predictability means planners and operators can stay ahead of disruptions and proactively work on managing the exceptions. Cost savings include reduced demurrage and detention penalties and optimized deployment of expensive equipment and driver resources.

Data sharing: Transporeon Visibility helps to ensure data security as data is only shared when consent is given, a vehicle is allocated, and the data sharing criteria are met.

Optimized truckloads: With confident expectations of truck and driver arrival and waiting times, extra runs and loads can be scheduled when appropriate because the truck and driver spend less time idle.

Wider business opportunities: Transporeon Visibility facilitates the expansion of carrier networks for shippers and provides the ability to view visibility performance of those carriers. Brokers and carriers enjoy more efficient management of subcontractor performance.

Security and safety:

Freight fraud is a growing risk for North American truckload transports. Real-time visibility enables precise monitoring of shipment routing and location. Unexpected deviations and efficient resource allocation can be addressed quickly.

Interconnected transportation modes: Intermodal visibility covers changeover points - such as ports and airports - where disruption, delays and chokepoints are more likely to occur. This visibility includes intercompany flows when shipments transfer from one carrier to another.

Availability:

Transporeon Visibility is already accessible for carrier customers in North America and will be available for all types of customers including shippers in Q4 2024. For further information on Transporeon Visibility visit:

About Transporeon

At Transporeon, a Trimble Company, our mission is to bring transportation in sync with the world. We power the largest global freight network of more than 1,400 shippers and retailers and more than 150,000 carriers and logistics service providers. Every day they execute more than 110,000 transports on our platform and book more than 100,000 dock-appointments for loading and unloading. In the course of one year, roughly $59bn in freight is being processed on our platform.

Our leading transportation management platform connects all actors along the supply chain. It facilitates collaboration between the different parties, helps to automate manual processes and provides valuable real-time insights. The modular Application Hubs solve specific logistics challenges and range from freight sourcing over transport execution and dock and yard management to freight audit and payment. Data hubs provide insights into logistics operations, market developments and carbon emissions, next to ensuring transparency in the supply chain through visibility. Our platform works worldwide and across all modes of transportation, empowering logistics teams to move, manage and monitor freight.

Transporeon is headquartered in Ulm, Germany, and maintains 18 offices around the globe with over 1,400 employees across 27 countries. For more information, visit: .

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the ways people move, build and live. Core technologies in positioning, modeling and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve our customers' productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB ), visit: .

