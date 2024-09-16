Essendant Appoints Patrick Allard To Lead Its Fulfillment Services Division

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DEERFIELD, Ill. and PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Essendant, a leading distribution and commerce company, announced today that it has named Patrick

Allard as President of Essendant Fulfillment Services, effective September 16. In this role, Allard will lead the company's fulfillment services (3PL) expansion initiative and accelerate its Connected Commerce services business.

Patrick Allard joins Essendant as President of Fulfillment Services.

Allard joins Essendant with more than 25 years in omnichannel logistics and technology services, driving revenue growth in dynamic, competitive environments. Allard comes to Essendant from Radial Inc., a multinational ecommerce fulfillment services company, where he was Chief Commercial Officer responsible for leading the company's commercial strategy and revenue operations.

Prior to joining Radial, Allard served as the Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer of Global eCommerce at Pitney Bowes. He also spent 12 years with Newgistics, where he was responsible for the development of sales and go-to market strategy, helping to facilitate hyper growth within the organization.

"Patrick's experience in business development, marketing and product sales combined with his expertise in general business operations in B2B and B2C markets will help us realize outsized growth in our 3PL and Connected Commerce services,"

said David Boone, interim CEO of Essendant.

To learn more about Essendant's digital and fulfillment solutions, visit Essendant/connected-commerce. To begin a partnership, go to Essendant/get-started-fulfillment.

About Essendant:

We Provide the Better Way to Commerce: Essendant is a distribution and commerce company that provides wholesale distribution and fulfillment services (3PL) to resellers and brands, helping them expand their paths to growth, improve their customer experience, and optimize their supply chain to meet the demands of commerce today. Essendant empowers customers with best-in-class distribution capabilities for accurate and timely delivery anywhere in the U.S., system integrations that enable commerce from point of sale to delivery, a broad product assortment stocked for optimal distribution throughout its network, and eCommerce services that support online selling. With 100 years of experience, Essendant fuels growth for thousands of customers including independent resellers, retailers, B2B distributors, manufacturers, and eCommerce businesses, ranging from startups to multinational corporations. For more information on Essendant, visit .

SOURCE Essendant Inc.

