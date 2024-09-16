The Oneness Gallery Cancels Toronto Exhibition And Severs Ties With Canadian Agent
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Oneness gallery , the exclusive representative of acclaimed artist Avidyā , announces the cancellation of its planned September exhibition in Toronto. This decision comes after the gallery decided to terminate its cooperation with the Canadian agent previously responsible for organizing the event.
Maintaining Artistic Integrity
As Avidyā's sole authorized representative, The Oneness Gallery is dedicated to upholding the highest standards of quality, authenticity, and ethical conduct in all presentations of the artist's work. This commitment to artistic integrity is paramount, and The Oneness Gallery will not participate in or endorse any upcoming exhibition in Canada organized by the former agent.
Future Exhibitions and Transparency
The Oneness Gallery remains steadfast in its commitment to presenting Avidyā's work with the utmost care. All future exhibitions and sales will adhere strictly to the gallery's established standards of authenticity and integrity. The gallery will continue to keep its community informed about authorized events and representations of the artist's work.
About The Oneness Gallery
The Oneness Gallery is an independent online platform dedicated to sharing the concept of "oneness" through diverse artistic expressions.
