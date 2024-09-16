(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The extends RainFocus' event marketing leadership through WebEvents Global's strong client relationships and long-standing expertise

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RainFocusTM , provider of the next-generation event marketing platform, today announced the acquisition of WebEvents Global, an established event and data analytics firm. This marks a significant milestone in RainFocus' growth trajectory and reinforces the company's strategy of simplifying and optimizing its clients' events channels and unifying their customer journeys.

RainFocus acquires WebEvents Global

Continue Reading

Through the acquisition, RainFocus will support the existing WebEvents Global customer base, including leading enterprise technology organizations, migrating them to the RainFocus global event technology platform.

"WebEvents Global's reputation stands out in our industry," said JR Sherman, CEO of RainFocus. "Their vision is closely aligned with ours, prioritizing the integration of sales and marketing teams across event programs, and recognizing them as key consumers of data to enhance experiences and drive revenue. Since its inception, WebEvents Global has demonstrated impressive success through its strong client relationships, agility, and flexible products and services. We're excited to bring their industry expertise to our platform and customers."

WebEvents Global is a pioneer in event technology, offering data-driven, highly integrated, and fully customizable event solutions and services. Founded in 2002, the company focused on data strategy and technology as a prime enabler for managing events. In addition to its technology, WebEvents Global provides clients with comprehensive support and services to ensure each event is delivered flawlessly.

"RainFocus has revolutionized the industry with its single-platform architecture for data unification, scalability, real-time reporting, and seamless martech integrations," said Karis Takiya, president and principal architect at WebEvents Global. "Having worked with leading world-class organizations for more than 20 years, I recognize the game-changing power of a consolidated architecture and the benefits it can bring to our clients and the industry. By marrying our expertise with this modern, data-driven platform, we'll provide a strategic single source of truth across our clients' entire event portfolios."

Takiya will join RainFocus as principal integrations architect. In this role, she will focus on successful client transition to RainFocus and leverage her deep expertise in data integration and analysis to lead and grow RainFocus' strategic data integration consulting practice.

About RainFocus

RainFocus is the next-generation event marketing platform built to capture and analyze unprecedented amounts of first-party data for exceptional events and optimized engagement throughout the customer journey. RainFocus powers flawless experiences with secure, scalable solutions to support the entire event lifecycle. The platform integrates with sales and marketing technologies, simplifying event registration, content management, and exhibitor activation across in-person, virtual, and hybrid experiences, all from a single dashboard. Leveraging real-time data, RainFocus provides actionable insights to drive personalization, accelerate qualification and lead conversion, and close deals. For more information, visit .

About WebEvents Global

WebEvents Global is a leader in the event management industry, specializing in the execution of tier 1 in-person events. Our platform is designed to facilitate seamless interactions, high-quality content delivery, and robust analytics, enabling clients to measure success and make data-driven decisions. We are committed to providing our clients with end-to-end solutions that ensure their events are not only engaging and interactive but also strategically aligned with their goals. At

WebEvents Global, we pride ourselves on our client-centric approach. Our team of seasoned professionals works closely with each client to understand their unique needs and objectives, crafting tailored event solutions that drive results and enhance audience engagement.

Media Contact

Sheena Lakhani

[email protected]



SOURCE RainFocus

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED