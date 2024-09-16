Baltic Horizon Fund Publishes Its NAV For August 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The net asset value (NAV) per unit of the Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) amounted to EUR 0.8011 at the end of August 2024 (0.8028 as of 31 July 2024). The month-end total net asset value of the Fund was EUR 95.8 million (EUR 96.0 million as of 31 July 2024). The EPRA NRV as of 31 August 2024 stood at EUR 0.8496 per unit.

In August 2024, the consolidated net rental income of the Fund remained at the level of EUR 1.0 million (EUR 1.0 million in July 2024). During August 2024, the Fund signed new lease with Group, which will open an approx. 2,000 sq. m interactive entertainment center in Galerija Centrs starting from autumn.

At the end of August 2024, the Fund's consolidated cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 3.9 million (31 July 2024: EUR 4.8 million). As of 31 August 2024, the total consolidated assets of the Fund were EUR 249.8 million (31 July 2024: EUR 250.1 million).

