Disclosure Of Transactions In Own Shares From September 09Th To September 13Rd, 2024

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From September 09 th to September 13 rd , 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From September 09th to September 13rd, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market