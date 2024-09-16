Disclosure Of Transactions In Own Shares From September 09Th To September 13Rd, 2024
Date
9/16/2024 12:30:57 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, September 16th, 2024
Disclosure of transactions in own shares
From September 09 th to September 13 rd , 2024
Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From September 09th to September 13rd, 2024:
I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market
| Issuer's name
| Date of transaction
| Identifying code of financial instrument
| Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
| Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro
| Market (MIC code)
| VINCI
| 09/09/2024
| FR0000125486
| 75 000
| 109,56840
| XPAR
| VINCI
| 09/09/2024
| FR0000125486
| 25 000
| 109,60890
| CEUX
| VINCI
| 10/09/2024
| FR0000125486
| 75 000
| 110,22320
| XPAR
| VINCI
| 10/09/2024
| FR0000125486
| 25 000
| 110,14880
| CEUX
| VINCI
| 11/09/2024
| FR0000125486
| 75 000
| 109,92790
| XPAR
| VINCI
| 11/09/2024
| FR0000125486
| 25 000
| 109,93320
| CEUX
| VINCI
| 12/09/2024
| FR0000125486
| 89 348
| 109,65740
| XPAR
| VINCI
| 12/09/2024
| FR0000125486
| 32 652
| 109,42790
| CEUX
| VINCI
| 13/09/2024
| FR0000125486
| 75 000
| 108,97290
| XPAR
| VINCI
| 13/09/2024
| FR0000125486
| 25 000
| 109,01630
| CEUX
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| TOTAL
| 522 000
| 109,6558
|
II - Details of transactions
In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :
______________________
Attachment
VINCI - Market declaration share purchase NTX 090924-130924.
MENAFN16092024004107003653ID1108678927
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.