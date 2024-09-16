Anti-Aging Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The anti-aging market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $54.66 billion in 2023 to $59.17 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased aging population, growing consumer awareness about anti-aging products, rise in disposable income and consumer spending on beauty and wellness, expansion of the skincare and cosmetics industry, changing demographics.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Anti-Aging Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The anti-aging market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $81.01 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing demand for non-invasive solutions, growing popularity of natural and organic products, increasing demand for clinically-advanced solutions, rising disposable income and healthcare expenditure, growing awareness and acceptance of anti-aging products and services.

Growth Driver Of The Anti-Aging Market

The increase in demand for cosmetic products is significantly driving the growth of the anti-aging market. Anti-aging cosmetics are a subset of cosmetics that focus on reducing the effects of ageing and wrinkles on the human skin. The use of these cosmetics in treatments or post-treatments enhances the results of anti-aging surgery.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Anti-Aging Market Growth?

Key players in the anti-aging market include Allergan plc, L'Oréal SA, Beiersdorf AG, Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Procter & Gamble Company, Shiseido Co. Ltd., Unilever plc, Lumenis Ltd., Home Skinovations Ltd., Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Alma Lasers Ltd., PhotoMedex Inc., Candela Corporation, Hologic Inc., Pierre Fabre SA, Galderma SA, Abbvie Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Merck KGaA, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., ZO Skin Health Inc., Clarins Group, Revlon Inc., Soko Glam Inc., Avon Products Inc., Lancôme Parfums et Beauté & Cie SA, Clinique Laboratories LLC, Elizabeth Arden Inc., Natura Bissé International S. A.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Anti-Aging Market Size?

Major companies operating in the anti-ageing market are developing new anti-ageing masks to gain a competitive edge in the market. Anti-aging masks are skincare products designed to reduce the signs of aging, such as fine lines, wrinkles, and loss of firmness, by providing targeted ingredients and hydration to the skin.

How Is The Global Anti-Aging Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: UV Absorbers, Anti-Wrinkle Products, Dermal Fillers, Botox, Anti-Stretch Mark Products

2) By Treatment: Hair Restoration, Adult Acne Therapy, Breast Augmentation, Liposuction, Chemical Peel, Other Treatments

3) By Demographic: Generation X, Baby Boomers, Generation Y, Generation Z

4) By Application: Anti-Wrinkle Treatment, Anti-Pigmentation, Skin Resurfacing, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Home Healthcare

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Anti-Aging Market

North America was the largest region in the anti-aging market in 2023 is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the anti-aging market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Anti-Aging Market Definition

Anti-aging refers to a term used to describe substances meant to slow down or stop the ageing process. It is described as a method for halting, delaying, or reversing the ageing process in humans.

Anti-Aging Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global anti-aging market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Anti-Aging Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on anti-aging market size, anti-aging market drivers and trends, anti-aging market major players, anti-aging competitors' revenues, anti-aging market positioning, and anti-aging market growth across geographies. The anti-aging market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

