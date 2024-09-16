The Worldskills Team Canada 2024 Winners Of The 47Th Worldskills Competition, In Lyon, France Are Announced!

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WorldSkills Team Canada 2024 was awarded with 2 Medals and 7 Medallions for Excellence

OTTAWA, Ontario, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skills/Compétences Canada (SCC), a national not-for-profit organization that actively promotes careers in skilled trades and technologies, today announced that WorldSkills Team Canada 2024 has been awarded with two Medals and seven Medallions for Excellence at WorldSkills Lyon 2024. Canada's Best of Nation Award was presented to Anthony Minotti from Québec for his performance in Automobile Technology. The complete list of the medals and recognition awarded to WorldSkills Team Canada 2024 for their performance at the 47th WorldSkills Competition is provided here .



This was Canada's 17th participation in a WorldSkills Competition. WorldSkills Team Canada 2024 was comprised of 28 young skills champions from across the country, made up of 21 men and seven women, ranging in age from 18 to 22. This talented group participated in 26 of the 59 Skill Areas relating to the following six sectors: Construction and Building Technology, Creative Arts and Fashion, Information and Communication Technology, Manufacturing and Engineering Technology, Social and Personal Services and Transportation and Logistics. To read their biographies, go to skillscompetencescanada.com .

“We are very proud of the members of WorldSkills Team Canada 2024 for their hard work and perseverance which has culminated in their participation in the 47th WorldSkills Competition. These young talented individuals represent our future skilled trade and technology workforce. We know that the skills and experience they have acquired through this event has positioned them well to thrive in Canada's skills job market”, said Shaun Thorson, Chief Executive Officer, Skills/Compétences Canada.

The WorldSkills Competition, held every two years, is the largest vocational, education and skills excellence event in the world that truly reflects global industry standards. WorldSkills Lyon 2024 took place from September 10 to 15 at Eurexpo Lyon and welcomed approximately 250,000 visitors. The event included around 1,400 competitors from over 70 Member countries and regions from around the globe.

Events of this kind represent a great way to promote and develop the skills needed for the many important careers that are available within the skilled trades and technologies. The looming shortage of skilled workers has been a hot topic in recent years. According to Employment and Social Development Canada, about 700,000 of the four million Canadians who work in the trades are set to retire by the end of the decade.

The next WorldSkills Competition is scheduled to take place from September 22 to 27, 2026 in Shanghai, China.

