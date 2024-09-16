Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum Agenda Announced For September 19Th

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor series announced the agenda for the Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum to be held September 19th. This event is co-sponsored by Zacks Small-Cap Research



Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT :

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations, or schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

“We're looking forward to bringing the latest innovators together at the Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum this Thursday,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group.“In collaboration with Zacks Small-Cap Research, this conference will provide an efficient platform for these companies to seamlessly engage their investor base.”

September 19 th