PA Parks And Forests Foundation Releases Spanish 'Leave No Trace' Video To Promote Inclusion, Diversity In The Outdoors

The principles of 'Leave No Trace' help people engage with outdoor spaces by developing knowledge that keeps helps them plan for an experience.

CAMP HILL, PA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF) is excited to announce the release of a new Spanish-language video on the 'Leave No Trace' principles. The video was created to support the organization's ongoing efforts to foster diversity and inclusion in the outdoors, especially in Pennsylvania's state parks and forests.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, over 1.1 million Pennsylvanians, or nearly 9% of the state's population, speak a language other than English at home, with Spanish being the most common. By offering this video in Spanish, PPFF aims to reach and engage this significant portion of the population, ensuring that the essential principles of responsible outdoor recreation are accessible to everyone.

"Leave No Trace" is a set of seven outdoor ethics promoting conservation and responsible recreation. The principles are designed to not only promote conservation, but to assist visitors to the natural world have a more meaningful and safe experience.

"The outdoors is for everyone," said Marci Mowery, President of PPFF. "The principles of Leave No Trace help people engage with outdoor spaces by developing knowledge that keeps helps them plan for an experience."

“Each principle was interpreted by a local host, who share their passion for the outdoors with the viewer,” Mowery continued.“We want to express our appreciation to the volunteers and funders who made the video possible.”

The long video-as well as the individual shorts-were made possible through donations to the Foundation and with financial assistance from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Bureau of Recreation and Conservation, Environmental Stewardship Fund.

To access the Spanish Leave No Trace video, visit PPFF/SpanishLNT or access all our video resources at YouTube/PAParksAndForests

