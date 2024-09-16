عربي


Bouygues: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares


9/16/2024 12:00:48 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REGULATED INFORMATION

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

Paris, 16/09/2024

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 September 2024.
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 25 April 2024

I. Summary presentation

Name of issuer Identity code of issuer Transaction date Identity code of financial instrument Total daily volume traded (number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares purchased Market
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 9 september 2024 FR0000120503 50,000 32.1142 XPAR
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 10 september 2024 FR0000120503 50,000 32.0919 XPAR
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 11 september 2024 FR0000120503 50,000 31.6121 XPAR
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 12 september 2024 FR0000120503 50,000 32.4653 XPAR
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 13 september 2024 FR0000120503 50,000 32.7514 XPAR

II. Detailed presentation

BOUYGUES SA
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €378,957,297
Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

Attachment

  • 02_Disclosure of trading in own shares_Bouygues_16_09_2024

MENAFN16092024004107003653ID1108678846


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

