Selma Cosso Launches Institute To Empower Women Through Holistic Healing

- Selma Cosso LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Selma Cosso , an internationally recognized physiotherapist and public speaker, has announced the launch of the Selma Cosso Institute, marking a significant milestone in her 25-year career in integrative health. Renowned for her innovative approach to wellness, Cosso integrates physical, emotional, and spiritual healing to promote holistic well-being.A Career Driven by Personal ResilienceCosso's career in physiotherapy began after a spinal injury abruptly ended her ballet career at age 16 when she was diagnosed with severe scoliosis. This personal challenge, which temporarily confined her to a wheelchair, inspired her to pursue a career in physiotherapy, focusing on holistic rehabilitation that integrates emotional resilience with physical recovery.Throughout her career, she has become known for her unique methods, which address not only physical symptoms but also the emotional and mental aspects of healing. She has gained recognition for her integrative approach to health, combining various therapeutic techniques to treat the whole person. Her work emphasizes the importance of emotional intelligence in the recovery process, which has resonated with clients seeking comprehensive healing.As an international speaker, Cosso has shared her expertise at numerous conferences across Portugal, Spain, and Brazil. Her insights into emotional intelligence in healthcare have made a lasting impact at prestigious events such as the Be Amazing Summit + Próximo Nível in Lisbon and the Sant Jordi Book Fair in Barcelona.The Selma Cosso InstituteThe recently established Selma Cosso Institute offers a variety of holistic therapies, including acupuncture, Reiki, Pilates, eutonics, and theta healing. It serves as both a therapeutic center and a community hub for wellness events. The institute's mission aligns with Cosso's long-standing commitment to promoting physical, emotional, and spiritual health.Located in São Paulo, Brazil, the institute has already garnered global influence, reaching women worldwide through online platforms and lectures delivered by Selma Cosso and her team of specialists.About Selma CossoSelma Cosso is a globally recognized physiotherapist and public speaker, specializing in integrative wellness. With over 25 years of experience, she combines her academic expertise and personal resilience to offer innovative therapies that foster physical and emotional recovery. Her career, marked by achievements in physiotherapy and public speaking, continues to influence the global wellness community.Cosso's academic background includes a degree in physiotherapy, postgraduate qualifications in neurological physiotherapy, and certifications in eutonics. She also holds advanced degrees from the Pontifical Catholic University of São Paulo (PUC-SP).

