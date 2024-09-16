Century Communities Announces Official Opening Of First Community In Highland, CA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Top national builder now selling four brand-new floor plans at Highland Park

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS )-one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an leader in home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024-is proud to announce that Highland Park, the company's first community in Highland, California, is now selling from the low $700s.

Prospective homebuyers are invited to stop by the community to tour brand-new models, explore available homes, and learn about community amenities.

Plan 2 Model Home | New Homes in Highland, CA | Highland Park by Century Communities

Plan 2 Model Home | New Homes for Sale in Highland, CA | Highland Park by Century Communities

Learn more and view available homes at .

"With distinctive floor plans and exceptional amenities, Highland Park caters to a wide variety of lifestyles in a location surrounded by natural beauty," said Area President Tom Hildebrandt. "We're excited to help homebuyers find their best fit, whether using our online resources or in-person at the community."

This exciting development introduces four brand-new floor plans designed for modern living, nestled in a picturesque community setting offering scenic views of the San Bernardino Mountains. Highland Park is also a lifestyle destination, featuring private open spaces, a park, picnic areas, and BBQ facilities-perfect for outdoor leisure and recreation.

Introducing Four Distinctive Floorplans:





Plan 1 : This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a versatile loft space, all within 1,998 square feet of living space, plus a 2-bay garage.

Plan 1X : Offering 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a flexible loft space, this plan provides 1,961 square feet of living space and a 2-bay garage.

Plan 2 : Designed with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a loft, this home offers 2,398 square feet of living space, along with a 2-bay garage. Plan 3 : The community's largest floor plan, this home includes 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a versatile loft and a 2-bay garage, with 2,523 square feet of living space.

Sales Center:

29300 Baseline Street

Highland, CA 92346

909-667-7655

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE

HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in California.

How it works:

Shop homes atCenturyCommunitiesClick "Buy Now" on any available homeFill out a quick Buy Online formElectronically submit an initial earnest money depositElectronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024, consecutively awarded for a second year. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

