S&P Dow Jones Indices Launches Myindextm And Collaborates With Brooklyn Investment Group To Expand Access To Customizable Indices

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P ("S&P DJI"), the world's leading provider, and Brooklyn Group ("Brooklyn") today announced the launch of MyIndexTM, a customizable version of S&P DJI's market-leading indices offering, on Brooklyn's managed accounts platform.



As the demand for indices and index-based solutions continues to grow, Brooklyn's managed accounts enables participants to build and implement bespoke, index-based portfolio solutions powered by S&P DJI's MyIndexTM offering. Through this license of its iconic equity indices and related data, S&P DJI expands access to its indices via another tool of choice for market participants while remaining aligned with its publicly available index methodologies.

"One of S&P DJI's key priorities as an independent index provider is to continue offering choice to the market. As such, S&P DJI engages and collaborates with a wide range of financial institutions and product providers to license our innovative indices and data to make them available to a variety of market participants and channels," said Dan Draper, Chief Executive Officer at S&P DJI . "By collaborating with Brooklyn to deliver our indices on their technology-based platforms, S&P DJI looks forward to facilitating access to our intellectual property as a new generation of investors participates in markets and reflects the ongoing transformation in global financial markets."

"S&P DJI has been closely monitoring the direct indexing ecosystem for quite some time and is actively engaged with various platforms to understand how our data offerings may be used for direct indexing," said Brandon Hass, Head of Direct Indexing and Model Portfolios at S&P DJI . "Direct indexing is part of an ongoing market evolution, as new technologies and investing platforms emerge, market participants' demand for portfolio customization increases, and preferences shift. S&P DJI is excited to collaborate with Brooklyn to deliver MyIndexTM on this platform."

Market participants can now leverage thousands of S&P DJI indices, including core U.S. equity indices such as the S&P 500®, the S&P SmallCap 600® and the S&P MidCap 400® through MyIndexTM on Brooklyn's platform, which seamlessly enables multi-asset direct indexing with automated tax-loss harvesting.

S&P DJI's indices and index data are also available on Brooklyn's open architecture, white-label managed account technology. Through these direct indexing solutions, market participants may combine the benefits of independently governed and transparent indices that measure different markets with the ability to customize their own investment options based off of market-leading benchmarks.

"Brooklyn sees technology as the new wrapper for customized portfolios. Unlike ETFs and mutual funds, our tech-powered managed accounts enable financial advisors to deliver customized investment solutions and tax alpha across equities and fixed income to each client while continuing to scale growth," said Erkko Etula, CEO and Co-Founder of Brooklyn Investment Group . "The combination of MyIndexTM and Brooklyn offers advisors a solution that is designed to simplify the creation and implementation of custom index-based portfolios – from tax-optimized transitions and ongoing management to after-tax reporting – at Brooklyn we call it operational alpha."

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI ), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit .

ABOUT BROOKLYN INVESTMENT GROUP

Brooklyn Investment Group is an SEC-registered investment adviser that combines artificial intelligence with institutional-grade portfolio optimization and automated tax-loss harvesting to power personalized portfolios for its clients, which include wealth and asset management firms. To learn more about the company, its technology, and career opportunities, visit

