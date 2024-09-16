Howard Community College Receives A $200,000 Grant From Pepsico Foundation, American Association Of Community Colleges To Support Underserved Students

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COLUMBIA, MD, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard Community College (HCC) President Daria J. Willis today announced a $200,000 grant from the PepsiCo Foundation. It is the second consecutive year that HCC has been awarded the grant, which has contributed $300,000 to support comprehensive financial, mentoring and academic assistance for HCC students through the PepsiCo Foundation's Uplift Scholarship program.

"We are honored by the PepsiCo Foundation and AACC's commitment to helping meet our students where they dream,'" said Dr. Willis. This grant will help provide critical resources and remove financial barriers for many of our low-income students who might not otherwise have an opportunity to attend college, paving the way to academic and career success."

Funding is administered by the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) and more than 30 scholarships have been awarded to students from underrepresented or underserved communities.

“Higher education is the single most important tool we have for addressing economic and opportunity inequality. But just entering college is not enough,” said C.D. Glin, President, PepsiCo Foundation and Global Head of Social Impact, PepsiCo.“Through the Uplift scholarship, The PepsiCo Foundation and Howard Community College are working to ensure students not only have a chance to get into college but have access to critical resources to secure their diplomas and embark on meaningful careers.”

Applications for the PepsiCo Foundation Uplift Scholarship are now open and will assist eligible students who fall into one or more of the following categories:



Classified by the college as an underrepresented or underserved student.

Pell-eligible/low-income. First generation to attend college.

For detailed criteria and application guidelines, please contact the Office of Academic Support Programs at 443-518-1320 or visit our website here .

ABOUT HCC

Since 1970, Howard Community College (HCC) has been a preferred college choice for students and families in Howard County, Maryland. A public community college, HCC offers associate degree and certificate programs, as well as workforce development training and continuing education classes, to nearly 22,000 credit and noncredit students each year. HCC received the 2019 Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, the nation's only presidential-level honor for performance excellence in organizations.

ABOUT THE PEPSICO FOUNDATION

Established in 1962, The PepsiCo Foundation, the philanthropic arm of PepsiCo, invests in the essential elements of a sustainable food system with a mission to support thriving communities. Working with non-profits and experts around the globe, we're focused on helping alleviate hunger, managing water and waste responsibly and supporting women as champions of nutrition from farm to family. We strive for tangible impact in the places where we live and work-collaborating with industry peers, local and international organizations, and our employees to affect large-scale change on the issues that matter to us and are of global importance.



ABOUT AACC

As the voice of the nation's community colleges, the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC), delivers educational and economic opportunity for more than 10 million diverse students in search of the American Dream. Uniquely dedicated to access and success for all students, AACC's member colleges provide an on-ramp to degree attainment, skilled careers, and family-supporting wages. Located in Washington, D.C., AACC advocates for these not-for-profit, public-serving institutions to ensure they have the resources and support they need to deliver on the mission of increasing economic mobility for all. For more information, visit



CONTACT: Jarrett Carter Howard Community College 443-518-1800 ...