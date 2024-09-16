KELLTON WINS BRONZE STEVIE® AWARD IN 2024 INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS AWARDS®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kellton was named the winner of the Bronze Stevie® Award in the No Code/Low Code category in the 21st Annual International Business Awards® recently.

The Stevie Awards, established in 2002, are among the most prestigious business awards globally. With a reputation for honoring companies that demonstrate exceptional performance, the Stevie Awards continue to highlight and celebrate the best in business.

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. For the 2024 IBAs, organizations from across 62 nations submitted over 3,600 entries. The Stevie Award jury consisted of over 300 distinguished judges from around the globe.

With our Hyperautomation platform, organizations can achieve efficient operations and robust checks and balances essential for success. The platform provides comprehensive control over daily operations, offering the ability to oversee multiple locations as if present at all times.

A large US-based packaging enterprise uses the platform to automate their manual Purchase Order processing, thereby improving efficiency, resulting in direct cost savings and productivity.

Additionally, for another global chemical manufacturing company, Kellton's platform enables automated formula balancing, based on ingredient changes; and helps provide cost price & selling price projections for manufacturing at scale, substantially improving their decision-making process.

“Kellton's low-code platform streamlines data management and automation for enterprises, enhancing efficiency and enabling easy digital transformation with powerful tools and user-friendly features.” said the jury.

Krishna Chintam, Global CEO, Kellton, commented on the win:“Our Hyperautomation platform was first introduced to support smaller businesses in automating and streamlining their processes. Over time, it has evolved to meet the needs of larger organizations, demonstrating its scalability and impact. We're proud that the platform's capabilities have been recognized on this global stage.”

This accolade highlights Kellton's commitment to providing transformative solutions that drive efficiency and growth for clients. This achievement marks a significant milestone in Kellton's journey, underscoring its mission to lead and excel in the dynamic technology and business solutions landscape.

About Kellton

Kellton is a global technology consulting and IT services company founded on the belief of exploring 'Infinite Possibilities with Technology.' Kellton helps businesses of all sizes, ranging from startups, SMEs, and Fortune 500s, build disruptive digital solutions. With operations across the US, Europe, India, and the Asia Pacific and a global team of 1800+ employees, Kellton enables clients to use technology as their competitive advantage. Kellton has been placed four times on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India List and recognized by Forbes Asia as one of the Top 200 companies in their 'Best Under a Billion' list.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at .

Meghna Reddy

Kellton Tech Solutions Inc

+1 571-419-8576

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.