Modern Heart and Vascular opens a new office in Tomball, TX

Modern Heart and Vascular Institute

Modern Heart and Vascular Institute Opens New Cardiovascular Center in Tomball, TX.

TOMBALL, TX, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Modern Heart and Vascular Institute announces the opening of its new cardiovascular center located at 11003 Northpointe Blvd, Suite D, Tomball , TX 77375. This expansion aims to enhance access to top-tier cardiovascular care and improve the overall of the Tomball community.Dr. Rajiv Agarwal , along with an esteemed team of specialists including Dr. Michael Siropaides, Dr. Percy Morales, Dr. Ricardo Bellera, Dr. William Kalchoff, Dr. Joshua Quinones, Dr. Mouzam Faroqui, Dr. Dorothy Pei, Dr. Devang Parikh and Dr. Mayank Agarwal will offer comprehensive cardiology and pediatric cardiology services. The center will also provide specialized treatments for heart and vein conditions, all delivered with the highest standards of personalized care and compassion.“Patients First is the core of our mission at Modern Heart and Vascular Institute,” Dr. Rajiv Agarwal stated.“With the opening of our new Tomball center, we are dedicated to providing personalized cardiovascular care tailored to the unique needs of our community.”Dr. Siropaides added,“We are excited to bring our commitment to exceptional cardiovascular care to Tomball. Our goal is to support the health and well-being of our patients with a broad range of services and compassionate treatment.”The new facility is equipped with state-of-the-art amenities designed to maximize patient comfort and convenience. Most insurance plans, including commercial, Medicare, and Medicare replacement, are accepted.For more information about Modern Heart and Vascular Institute and to schedule an appointment at the new Tomball facility, please visit or call 832-644-8930.This new center marks a significant milestone in Modern Heart and Vascular Institute's ongoing commitment to providing accessible, high-quality cardiovascular care to the Tomball community.

