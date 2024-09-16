Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux® Names Chris Porcelli Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) America's #1 Sports Bar Appoints Seasoned Franchise Leader to Drive National Expansion

ATLANTA, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Walk-On's Sports

Bistreaux announced today the of Chris Porcelli to Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Previously serving as Chief Officer (CFO), Porcelli was responsible for directing strategic planning, management, and human resources. Now

Porcelli will lead Walk-On's as it introduces an innovative, new prototype designed to accelerate national expansion.

"Even before joining the team, I was always impressed by Walk-On's remarkable growth and success," said Porcelli. "During my time as

CFO, I've come to appreciate just how special this brand is. It's an honor to step into the CEO role and lead our talented team as we enter this exciting phase of growth."

Brandon Landry, Co-founder and Chairman of Walk-On's, shared his enthusiasm for the leadership transition: "We're entering a pivotal new chapter with our upcoming prototype, and there's no one better suited to lead us through it than Chris. Since joining Walk-On's, he has brought a dynamic energy and passion, driving franchisee success while strengthening our connections within the communities we serve."

Following a strategic investment from 10 Point Capital in 2020, Walk-On's has emerged as one of the fastest-growing restaurant chains in the United States. Tom Wells, Managing Partner at 10 Point Capital, underscored Porcelli's impact on the brand: "Chris has been integral to Walk-On's positioning and strategy. His vision and leadership are exactly what we need to propel the brand forward."

For more information about Walk-On's, visit .

About Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, recognized by ESPN as America's #1 Sports Bar, is a national restaurant and sports bar chain that blends a passion for food, sports, and community. The concept was founded in 2003 by LSU basketball walk-ons Brandon Landry and Jack Warner in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Known for its scratch-made menu featuring burgers, sandwiches, seafood, and Louisiana-inspired dishes, Walk-On's offers a wide selection of specialty cocktails and beers. As it celebrates its 20th anniversary, the brand continues its nationwide expansion with nearly 100 locations, earning top spots on Entrepreneur's Top New Franchise list and being recognized by Restaurant Business, Franchise Times, and Nation's Restaurant News.

Walk-On's success is fueled by passionate franchise partners, including co-owner Drew Brees and franchisees like Dak Prescott, Derrick Brooks, and Coach Dabo Swinney.

About 10 Point Capital

10 Point Capital helps founders transform emerging concepts into dominant franchise brands. With deep expertise in the franchise industry, 10 Point Capital accelerates growth by providing investment capital and employing a proven Franchise Acceleration Plan. The company has played a key role in the national expansion of brands like Slim Chickens, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, Smalls Sliders, Phenix Salon Suites, and Tropical Smoothie Cafe. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux

