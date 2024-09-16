(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of
71.5 % during the forecast period. In 2023, China accounted for the largest share of the blockchain market in Asia-Pacific. Market growth in APAC is attributed to the surging demand for safe transactions across international borders, the growing number of crypto-related businesses, and rising disposable incomes. government policies and initiatives incorporating blockchain technology in the public sector are also expected to create growth opportunities for the players in this market.
The Asia-Pacific region is a leading fintech powerhouse due to the presence of hotspots, including Hong Kong, Singapore, Melbourne, and Indonesia. The presence of Chinese fintech hubs across Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen, the increasing number of fintech companies across India, and the growing demand for friction-free, peer-to-peer transactions are driving the growth of the blockchain market in APAC.
Governments in the region have recognized the potential of blockchain technology and have launched initiatives to support its development. For example, China has expressed a strong interest in blockchain and has invested heavily in research and development. Singapore has also created a conducive environment for blockchain start-ups through regulatory frameworks and funding. These government initiatives contribute to market growth in the region.
The U.K. Continues to Dominate the Blockchain Market in Europe
In 2023, the U.K. accounted for the largest share of the blockchain market in Europe. Factors driving market growth in the U.K. include the strong presence of leading financial firms, supportive government initiatives, and advances in fintech.
Blockchain has driven innovation across industries in the U.K. The emergence of distributed ledger technologies, such as blockchain, is influencing industries in the U.K., owing to the rapid development and proliferation of blockchain applications across the country. For instance, in March 2021, the London Stock Exchange partnered with IBM Corporation (U.S.) to develop Turquoise, a blockchain-based platform for issuing digital securities. The platform streamlines post-trade processes, enhances transparency, and attracts new investors by leveraging the benefits of blockchain technology.
Furthermore, Walmart (U.S.) implemented a blockchain solution for tracking and tracing food products in its U.K. stores. This solution helps ensure food safety, improves efficiency, and builds consumer trust. Blockchain technology can also revolutionize healthcare systems by improving data management, patient privacy, and interoperability. In the U.K., the National Health Service (NHS) implemented blockchain in the MediLedger Project led by the NHS National Innovation Center (NIC). This project aims to leverage blockchain to share medical research data securely and efficiently.
These factors contribute to market growth in the country.
Blockchain Market: Competition Analysis
This report offers a competitive analysis based on an extensive assessment of the leading players' product portfolios, geographic presence, and key growth strategies adopted over the past 3–4 years. Major companies in the blockchain market have implemented various strategies to expand their product offerings and global footprints and augment their market shares. The key strategies followed by leading companies in the blockchain market include product launches, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, and partnerships. The key players operating in the blockchain market include
IBM Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.), Infosys Limited (India), Accenture plc (Ireland), Wipro Limited (India), Blockchain (U.K.), Circle Internet Financial Limited (U.S.), Ripple (U.S.), Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Chainalysis Inc. (U.S.), Coinbase (U.S.), and BitGo (U.S.).
Blockchain Industry Overview: Latest Developments from Key Industry Players
In January 2023, Amazon Web Services (U.S.) launched Avalanche to help bring blockchain technology to enterprises and governments. Avalanche is the first blockchain integrated with Amazon's cloud-computing platform.
In January 2023, Ava Labs (Brooklyn) partnered with Amazon Web Services (U.S.) to allow individuals and institutions to launch subnets that can operate as self-sufficient blockchain systems.
In November 2022, Accenture plc collaborated with NTT DOCOMO (Japan) to accelerate the adoption and application of Web3 for addressing social issues.
In October 2022, Oracle Corporation launched its Oracle Database 23c Beta, the new version of the world's most widely used converged database that supports all data types, workloads, and development styles.
In August 2022, Infosys Limited partnered with VMware (U.S.) to launch a blockchain-based vital records management solution.
In May 2022, Keep Sea Blue (Athens), an international and independent association, collaborated with Oracle Corporation (U.S.) to use Oracle's blockchain technology to fight plastic pollution and keep the Mediterranean clean.
In November 2021, Infosys Finacle (India), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys, collaborated with IBM Corporation (U.S.) to make the Finacle Digital Banking Solution available on Red Hat OpenShift and IBM Cloud with blockchain technology for Financial Services.
In August 2021, IBM Corporation (U.S.) collaborated with NPTEL to offer a 12-week online course on blockchain architecture, design, and use cases.
In January 2021, IBM Corporation (U.S.) partnered with Thai Reinsurance Public Company Limited (Thailand) to launch ASEAN's first reinsurance smart contract platform using its blockchain and hybrid cloud technology.
In January 2021, Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) collaborated with Invest India to empower tech start-ups. The start-ups shortlisted by Microsoft included Whrrl Fintech Solutions, a company that empowers farmers, traders, and producer companies on a blockchain platform to raise working capital to tide over lengthy crop cycles.
Scope of the Report:
Blockchain Market Assessment-by Type
Public
Private
Hybrid
Consortium
Blockchain Market Assessment-by Platform
Ethereum
Hyperledger
R3 Corda
Polygon
Solana
BSC
Terra
Other Platforms
Blockchain Market Assessment-by Organization Size
Large Enterprises
Small & Medium-sized Enterprises
Blockchain Market Assessment-by Application
Digital Currency
Asset Protection & Transfer
Identity Protection
Payments
Data Reconciliation & Sharing
Track & Trace
Certification
Other Applications
Blockchain Market Assessment-by Sector
BFSI
Government
Healthcare & Life Sciences
Retail & E-commerce
Energy & Utilities
Professional Services
Media & Entertainment
Manufacturing
Other Sectors
Blockchain Market Assessment-by Geography
North America
Asia-Pacific (APAC)
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia & New Zealand
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Spain
Sweden
Rest of Europe (RoE)
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Israel
Rest of Middle East & Africa
