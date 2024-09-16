The Asia-Pacific region is a leading fintech powerhouse due to the presence of hotspots, including Hong Kong, Singapore, Melbourne, and Indonesia. The presence of Chinese fintech hubs across Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen, the increasing number of fintech companies across India, and the growing demand for friction-free, peer-to-peer transactions are driving the growth of the blockchain market in APAC.

Governments in the region have recognized the potential of blockchain technology and have launched initiatives to support its development. For example, China has expressed a strong interest in blockchain and has invested heavily in research and development. Singapore has also created a conducive environment for blockchain start-ups through regulatory frameworks and funding. These government initiatives contribute to market growth in the region.

Need Insights on Regional Data? Check Out Our Detailed Analysis (Download Free Sample) -

The U.K. Continues to Dominate the Blockchain Market in Europe

In 2023, the U.K. accounted for the largest share of the blockchain market in Europe. Factors driving market growth in the U.K. include the strong presence of leading financial firms, supportive government initiatives, and advances in fintech.

Blockchain has driven innovation across industries in the U.K. The emergence of distributed ledger technologies, such as blockchain, is influencing industries in the U.K., owing to the rapid development and proliferation of blockchain applications across the country. For instance, in March 2021, the London Stock Exchange partnered with IBM Corporation (U.S.) to develop Turquoise, a blockchain-based platform for issuing digital securities. The platform streamlines post-trade processes, enhances transparency, and attracts new investors by leveraging the benefits of blockchain technology.

Furthermore, Walmart (U.S.) implemented a blockchain solution for tracking and tracing food products in its U.K. stores. This solution helps ensure food safety, improves efficiency, and builds consumer trust. Blockchain technology can also revolutionize healthcare systems by improving data management, patient privacy, and interoperability. In the U.K., the National Health Service (NHS) implemented blockchain in the MediLedger Project led by the NHS National Innovation Center (NIC). This project aims to leverage blockchain to share medical research data securely and efficiently.

These factors contribute to market growth in the country.

Need Insights on Regional Data? Check Out Our Detailed Analysis (Download Free Sample) -

Blockchain Market: Competition Analysis

This report offers a competitive analysis based on an extensive assessment of the leading players' product portfolios, geographic presence, and key growth strategies adopted over the past 3–4 years. Major companies in the blockchain market have implemented various strategies to expand their product offerings and global footprints and augment their market shares. The key strategies followed by leading companies in the blockchain market include product launches, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, and partnerships. The key players operating in the blockchain market include

IBM Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.), Infosys Limited (India), Accenture plc (Ireland), Wipro Limited (India), Blockchain (U.K.), Circle Internet Financial Limited (U.S.), Ripple (U.S.), Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Chainalysis Inc. (U.S.), Coinbase (U.S.), and BitGo (U.S.).

Learn About the Top Companies Influencing Market Dynamics (Download Free Sample) –



Blockchain Industry Overview: Latest Developments from Key Industry Players



In January 2023, Amazon Web Services (U.S.) launched Avalanche to help bring blockchain technology to enterprises and governments. Avalanche is the first blockchain integrated with Amazon's cloud-computing platform.

In January 2023, Ava Labs (Brooklyn) partnered with Amazon Web Services (U.S.) to allow individuals and institutions to launch subnets that can operate as self-sufficient blockchain systems.

In November 2022, Accenture plc collaborated with NTT DOCOMO (Japan) to accelerate the adoption and application of Web3 for addressing social issues.

In October 2022, Oracle Corporation launched its Oracle Database 23c Beta, the new version of the world's most widely used converged database that supports all data types, workloads, and development styles.

In August 2022, Infosys Limited partnered with VMware (U.S.) to launch a blockchain-based vital records management solution.

In May 2022, Keep Sea Blue (Athens), an international and independent association, collaborated with Oracle Corporation (U.S.) to use Oracle's blockchain technology to fight plastic pollution and keep the Mediterranean clean.

In November 2021, Infosys Finacle (India), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys, collaborated with IBM Corporation (U.S.) to make the Finacle Digital Banking Solution available on Red Hat OpenShift and IBM Cloud with blockchain technology for Financial Services.

In August 2021, IBM Corporation (U.S.) collaborated with NPTEL to offer a 12-week online course on blockchain architecture, design, and use cases.

In January 2021, IBM Corporation (U.S.) partnered with Thai Reinsurance Public Company Limited (Thailand) to launch ASEAN's first reinsurance smart contract platform using its blockchain and hybrid cloud technology. In January 2021, Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) collaborated with Invest India to empower tech start-ups. The start-ups shortlisted by Microsoft included Whrrl Fintech Solutions, a company that empowers farmers, traders, and producer companies on a blockchain platform to raise working capital to tide over lengthy crop cycles.

IMMEDIATE DELIVERY AVAILABLE | BUY THIS RESEARCH REPORT (Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures and More)-

Scope of the Report:

Blockchain Market Assessment-by Type



Public

Private

Hybrid Consortium

Blockchain Market Assessment-by Platform



Ethereum

Hyperledger

R3 Corda

Polygon

Solana

BSC

Terra Other Platforms

Blockchain Market Assessment-by Organization Size



Large Enterprises Small & Medium-sized Enterprises

Blockchain Market Assessment-by Application



Digital Currency

Asset Protection & Transfer

Identity Protection

Payments

Data Reconciliation & Sharing

Track & Trace

Certification Other Applications

Blockchain Market Assessment-by Sector



BFSI

Government

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Retail & E-commerce

Energy & Utilities

Professional Services

Media & Entertainment

Manufacturing Other Sectors

Blockchain Market Assessment-by Geography



North America



U.S.

Canada

Asia-Pacific (APAC)



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia & New Zealand



Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

Europe



Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden

Rest of Europe (RoE)

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse More Related Reports:

Blockchain in Manufacturing Market

by Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis

-

Blockchain in retail market

to hit $25.8 Billion by 2029, growing at 68.3% CAGR. Explore its impact on transaction management, supply chain . -

Blockchain Market

to hit $403.36 Billion by 2030, growing at a 67.7% CAGR from 2023. Explore growth trends and future opportunities in this booming industry . -

Blockchain gaming market

is projected to reach $165.4 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 51.7% during the forecast period 2024–2030

-

Blockchain Market Research Report Summary

