Kuehn Law Encourages Investors Of Allovir, Inc. To Contact Law Firm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of AlloVir, (NASDAQ: ALVR) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.



According to a securities lawsuit, AlloVir insiders caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose that (i) the posoleucel Phase 3 Studies were unlikely to meet their primary endpoints; (ii) as a result, it was likely that the company would ultimately discontinue the posoleucel Phase 3 studies; (iii) accordingly, AlloVir overstated the efficacy and clinical and/or commercial prospects of posoleucel; and (iv) as a result, the company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you currently own ALVR and purchased prior to January 11, 2023 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at ... or call (833) 672-0814. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

