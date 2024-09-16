(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications in Canada today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2028. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV markets, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

Total telecom and pay-TV service revenue in Canada will increase at a CAGR of 2.8%, supported by strong growth in mobile data revenue, and marginal growth in fixed broadband and pay-TV revenue. Mobile data service revenue will grow at a five-year CAGR of 8.2%, by growing mobile subscriptions and high ARPU levels sustained by more demand of high-speed data and 5G adoption. Fixed broadband revenues will also grow during the 2023-2028 period at a CAGR of 3%, driven by growth in fixed broadband subscriptions broadband expansion initiatives like the Universal Broadband Fund.

The report provides in-depth analysis of the following:



Demographic and macroeconomic context in Canada.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation, and more.

Telecom services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications markets. Underlying assumptions behind the published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, the base-case outlook.

Market Trends and Insights



The overall telecom and pay-TV service revenue in Canada will grow at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2023-2028.

Mobile data service revenue will grow at a five-year CAGR of 8.2%, driven by growing mobile subscriptions and growing data ARPUs as users demand more high-speed mobile data.

5G services subscription share will reach 64% in 2028 as all major telcos such as Bell, Telus, and Rogers continue to expand 5G network coverage across the country. Rogers Wireless lead the mobile subscriptions with a 31.3% share in 2023 followed by Bell Canada and Telus.

Key Topics Covered

1. Market Highlights

2. Operating Environment

3. Telecom Services Market Outlook

4. Mobile Services Market

5. Fixed Services Market

6. Pay-TV Services Market

7. Competitive Landscape and Company Snapshots

8. Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Rogers

Bell

Telus

Freedom Mobile

Videotron

Sasktel Shaw

For more information about this report visit

