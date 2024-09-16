(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automotive Hydraulics System Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Automotive Hydraulics System Global Market 2024 To Reach $60. 15 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 8.1%

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The automotive hydraulics system market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $40. 62 billion in 2023 to $44 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to power steering adoption, heavy commercial vehicles demand, safety regulations, construction and mining equipment, material handling equipment.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Automotive Hydraulics System Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The automotive hydraulics system market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $60. 15 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to electrification and hybridization, lightweight materials, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), construction industry growth, precision agriculture, condition monitoring and predictive maintenance.

Growth Driver Of The Automotive Hydraulics System Market

Increasing vehicle production is expected to propel the growth of the automotive hydraulics system market going forward. A vehicle is referred to as a means of transportation that is used to transport people and goods. Hydraulic systems can store and discharge energy in vehicles that work more efficiently than electric batteries in vehicles. These systems assist the drivers in reducing the steering effort of vehicles.

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Automotive Hydraulics System Market Share ?

Key players in the automotive hydraulics system market include JTEKT Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, Aisin Corporation, Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, BorgWarner Inc.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Automotive Hydraulics System Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the automotive hydraulic systems market are developing innovative products, such as intelligent connected hydraulics. The intelligent connected hydraulics combine the capabilities of hydraulic and electrical systems with predictive analytics to drive digital technology transformation that maximizes efficiency, productivity, and ROI and reduces maintenance.

How Is The Global Automotive Hydraulics System Market Segmented?

1) By Component: Master Cylinder, Slave Cylinder, Reservoir, Hose

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles

3) By Application: Brake, Clutch, Suspension, Tappet

4) By End User: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), After Market

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Automotive Hydraulics System Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the automotive hydraulics system market in 2023 is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the automotive hydraulics system market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Automotive Hydraulics System Market Definition

Automotive hydraulic systems refer to power transmission systems that transmit energy or signals through the static or dynamic forces of liquids. This system is considered more accurate than traditional mechanical drive systems because the mechanical system can lose efficiency over time due to friction. These systems use fluids to transfer energy between two points due to the pressure difference. They can store and release energy more efficiently than batteries.

Automotive Hydraulics System Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global automotive hydraulics system market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Automotive Hydraulics System Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automotive hydraulics system market size , automotive hydraulics system market drivers and trends, automotive hydraulics system market major players, automotive hydraulics system competitors' revenues, automotive hydraulics system market positioning, and automotive hydraulics system market growth across geographies. The automotive hydraulics system market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

