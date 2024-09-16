Automotive Infotainment Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automotive Infotainment Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Automotive Infotainment Market Growth Analysis with Opportunities For 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The automotive infotainment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $19.95 billion in 2023 to $21.37 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to consumer demand for connectivity, integration of navigation systems, regulatory compliance, entertainment and comfort, rise of smartphones.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Automotive Infotainment Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The automotive infotainment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $27.98 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to emergence of autonomous vehicles, electric vehicle infotainment enhancement, personalization and customization, subscription-based services, real-time updates and over-the-air updates.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Automotive Infotainment Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Automotive Infotainment Market

The rising adoption of electric vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the automotive infotainment market going forward. Electric vehicles (EVs) are automobiles that are powered by electricity rather than traditional internal combustion engines (ICEs) that rely on gasoline or diesel. Automotive infotainment systems are used in electric vehicles for providing information, entertainment, and connectivity while also optimizing energy efficiency and range management.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



Which Market Players Are Steering The Automotive Infotainment Market Growth?

Key players in the automotive infotainment market include Robert Bosch GmbH, HARMAN International, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, DENSO CORPORATION, Visteon Corporation, Kenwood Corporation.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Automotive Infotainment Market Size ?

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the automotive infotainment market. Technological advancements such as Android-based in-car entertainment systems are entering the automotive infotainment market.

How Is The Global Automotive Infotainment Market Segmented?

1) By Operating System: QNX, Microsoft, Linux

2) By Form: Embedded, Tethered, Integrated

3) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Automotive Infotainment Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the automotive infotainment market in 2023 regions covered in the automotive infotainment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Automotive Infotainment Market Definition

The automotive infotainment is a hardware and software platform that helps deliver audio and video entertainment in vehicles. Some of the known entertainment provided by automotive infotainment include car radio broadcasting, video streaming, navigation, and streaming services that are combined into one system. Automotive infotainment is used in the automotive instrument cluster, automotive display, telematics, digital cockpit controller, and smart device integration.

Automotive Infotainment Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global automotive infotainment market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Automotive Infotainment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automotive infotainment market size, automotive infotainment market drivers and trends, automotive infotainment market major players, automotive infotainment competitors' revenues, automotive infotainment market positioning, and automotive infotainment market growth across geographies. The automotive infotainment market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Audio Codec Global Market Report 2024

report/audio-codec-global-market-report

Automated Passenger Counting System Global Market Report 2024

report/automated-passenger-counting-system-global-market-report

Automated Passenger Information System Global Market Report 2024

report/automated-passenger-information-system-global-market-report

What Does the Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor

Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model (GMM), is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.