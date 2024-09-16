Avaap Expands Workday Practice To Deliver Business Transformation In Commercial, Healthcare, And Diversified Industries

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avaap, a premier and advisory consulting partner, today announced the launch of its Workday Diversified Industries consulting practice. This new practice will provide functional, technical, and post-production support to customers within the commercial, healthcare, and diversified industries across the full range of Workday products: Workday Human Capital Management (HCM); Workday Management; and Workday Management.



“Avaap has a strong history in helping organizations within higher education, government, and nonprofit industries leverage Workday and accelerate their business transformation,” said Jim Carr, Senior Vice President, Avaap Sales.“Today, we are excited to extend our expertise to the commercial, healthcare, and diversified industries. Our Workday and business transformation experts combine to deliver high value services that modernize and transform our customers. We look forward to bringing that same great customer experience and success to these new industries.”

The agreement with Workday to provide services in these diversified industries is a critical part of Avaap's goal to be partner of choice for organizations looking to modernize and achieve their business goals. Organizations partner with Avaap to leverage its certified Workday expertise, combined with a world-class organizational change management team to improve adoption rates and improve project success. As more businesses realize the need to transform their operations and leverage next-generation cloud solutions, Avaap is preparing to drive the next wave of value – aligning deployment of industry-based best practices with AI technologies and data and analytics to provide the highest levels of value attainment for customers.

“We're thrilled to offer our consulting services for Workday's cloud-based solutions in financial management, human capital management, and student applications in new industries,” said Austin Bradshaw, Senior Vice President, Avaap Delivery.“As trusted advisors to universities, academic medical centers, state and local government – and now for healthcare and commercial organizations - we deeply understand the unique processes, organizational challenges, and regulatory requirements involved in successfully implementing and supporting Workday's cloud-based applications.”

About Avaap

Avaap is a premier technology and advisory consulting partner dedicated to accelerating organizational transformation. Our deep expertise in Workday, Tableau, and other enterprise solutions enables us to provide customized, full lifecycle services. We cover every aspect of your transformation journey from strategy and technology selection to successful project implementation, process optimization, employee training, and post-production support, including analytics and AI.

Our clients range from medium-sized businesses to large enterprises, including higher education, government, nonprofits, special districts, transit, and healthcare sectors. Discover how Avaap can drive your success at avaap.com.

