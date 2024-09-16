Tumor Ablation Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The tumor ablation market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.30 billion in 2023 to $1.45 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the development of more precise and efficient ablation techniques, rising healthcare expenditure across emerging economies, the demographic shift towards older populations, the increasing burden of cancer, and the rising prevalence of cancer globally.

The tumor ablation market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.27 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing cancer incidence, growing minimally invasive procedures, expanding applications, increasing healthcare cost-effectiveness, and growing awareness and education.

The growth of minimally invasive procedures is expected to propel the growth of the tumor ablation market going forward. Minimally invasive procedures are medical or surgical interventions that require only small incisions or no incisions at all. The demand for minimally invasive procedures is on the rise due to their reduced recovery times, lower risk of complications, and lower post-operative pain compared to traditional surgeries. Tumor ablation is utilized in minimally invasive procedures to destroy cancerous tissues using techniques such as radiofrequency, microwave, or cryoablation, minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissue and reducing recovery times.

Key players in the tumor ablation market include Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc, Siemens Healthineers AG, Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Varian Medical Systems Inc., Merit Medical Systems Inc., Bioventus LLC, Accuray Incorporated, AtriCure Inc., AngioDynamics Inc., EDAP TMS S.A., NeuWave Medical Inc., Mirabilis Medical Inc., STARMed Co. Ltd., Profound Medical Corp., RF Medical Co. Ltd., IceCure Medical Ltd., MedWaves Inc., Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

Major companies operating in the tumor ablation market are developing innovative products, such as bone tumor ablation systems, to enhance treatment efficacy, improve patient outcomes, and expand the range of treatable tumors. A bone tumor ablation system is a specialized medical device used to treat bone tumors through minimally invasive procedures.

1) By Type: Thermal Ablation, Chemical Ablation

2) By Types Of Treatment: Percutaneous, Laparoscopic, Surgical

3) By Application: Kidney Cancer, Liver Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Other Cancer

4) By End Users: Hospitals, Oncology Centers, Other End Users

North America was the largest region in the tumor ablation market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the tumor ablation market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Tumor ablation is a minimally invasive medical procedure used to destroy cancerous tissues. It involves the application of extreme heat, cold, or chemical agents directly to the tumor, causing cell death. This technique is often employed for small tumors or those in difficult-to-reach locations.

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global tumor ablation market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Tumor Ablation Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on tumor ablation market size, tumor ablation market drivers and trends, tumor ablation market major players, tumor ablation competitors' revenues, tumor ablation market positioning, and tumor ablation market growth across geographies. The tumor ablation market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

