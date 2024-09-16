Unlocking Growth In The U.S. Cards And Payments Industry: Insights On E-Commerce, Contactless Trends, And Market Opportunities Through 2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Cards and Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers a comprehensive analysis of the US cards and payments industry, offering actionable insights for banks, card issuers, and businesses looking to capitalize on emerging trends and opportunities. Key highlights include:

Surging Ecommerce and Payment Innovations

The US ecommerce is booming, with shopping events like Black Friday, Prime Day, and Cyber Monday significantly boosting sales. In 2023, Cyber Monday sales reached $12.4 billion, marking a 9.6% annual growth, while Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services saw a 42.5% increase, totaling $940 million in online spending. These trends emphasize the growing importance of digital payments and alternative financing solutions in driving consumer behavior.

Visa and Mastercard's Interchange Rate Cut

Merchants are set to benefit from an interchange rate reduction by Visa and Mastercard, scheduled to take effect in late 2024 or early 2025. This five-year agreement, part of a legal settlement, will bring clarity and cost savings to retailers, enhancing their competitiveness in the market.

Contactless Payments on the Rise

Contactless payments are gaining traction in public transportation. New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) recorded 1 billion contactless transactions since launching its OMNY fare payment system in 2019. The MTA plans to expand OMNY's reach to all customer groups by the end of 2024, further boosting the adoption of contactless payments across various transport modes.

Market Overview



Current and Forecast Market Values: The report provides detailed insights into the US cards and payments industry, covering debit, credit, and charge cards. It includes current and forecast values for these markets, along with comprehensive data on transaction volumes and values from 2020 to 2028.

Payment Instruments: Gain a detailed understanding of various payment instruments in the US, including cards, cash, direct debits, credit transfers, and cheques. The report also covers key alternative payment methods shaping the market. Competitive Landscape: Analyze strategies employed by banks and financial institutions to market debit, credit, and charge cards, alongside a thorough competitive analysis of leading issuers and schemes operating in the US.

Key Market Drivers



Regulatory Shifts: The report delves into the regulatory environment shaping the US cards and payments industry, including significant policy changes expected to take effect from 2024. This provides critical insights for businesses navigating regulatory compliance and risk management. Consumer Preferences: Detailed consumer behavior analysis helps stakeholders understand buying preferences and attitudes towards different card types, enabling targeted marketing and product development strategies.

Reasons to Buy



Strategic Business Decisions: Use historical and forecast market data to make informed decisions about investments, product launches, and market entry strategies.

Competitive Dynamics: Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the evolving competitive landscape, including market shares of key players and insights into consumer demand. Regulatory Insights: Gain valuable knowledge of the regulatory framework governing the US cards and payments industry, helping you stay compliant and seize growth opportunities.

List of Chapters

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

3. Payment Instruments

4. Card-based Payments

5. Merchant acquiring

6. e-Commerce Payments

7. In-store Payments

8. Buy Now Pay Later

9. Mobile Payments

10. P2P Payments

11. Bill Payments

12. Alternative Payments

13. Payment Innovation

14. Job Analysis

15. Payment Infrastructure and Regulation

16. Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Bank of America

Santander Bank

BB&T

Citizens Bank

Navy Federal

PNC Bank

TD Bank

US Bank

Wells Fargo

Visa

Mastercard

NCR Corporation

Chase Bank

Truist

Afterpay

Klarna

TB Bank

American Express

Skrill

JPMorgan Chase

Capital One

Worldpay

Elavon

PayPal

Affirm

Venmo

Meta

Amazon

Tesla Apple

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900