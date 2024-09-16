Automotive Bushing Global Market 2024 To Reach $207.07 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.0%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automotive Bushing Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Automotive Bushing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The automotive bushing market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $154.83 billion in 2023 to $163.74 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to vehicle production growth, regulatory compliance, consumer comfort and ride quality, globalization of automotive supply chains, government incentives.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Automotive Bushing Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The automotive bushing market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $207.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to electrification of vehicles, light weighting initiatives, autonomous vehicles, stricter emissions standards, advanced manufacturing techniques.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Automotive Bushing Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Automotive Bushing Market

Growing vehicle production is expected to propel the growth of the automotive bushing market going forward. A vehicle is a machine with an engine and wheels that transports people or cargo. Due to rapid urbanization and the expansion of global auto manufacturers, vehicle production has been on the rise in recent years. Since the bushings are used in all vehicles, increased vehicle production simply results in increased demand for the automotive bushings.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



Which Market Players Are Driving The Automotive Bushing Market Growth ?

Key players in the automotive bushing market include Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, MAHLE GmbH, Sumitomo Riko Company Limited, DuPont de Nemours Inc., BOGE Elastmetall GmbH.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Automotive Bushing Market Size ?

Major companies operating in the automotive bushing market are building Strategic merging agreements with companies. A merger is a corporate transaction in which two existing, independent firms join forces to form a new, single legal entity.

How Is The Global Automotive Bushing Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Damper Top Mounts, Suspension Arm Bushings, Subframe Bushings, Hydro Bushings, Engine Mounts, Suspension Mounts

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car (PC), Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

3) By Application: Engine, Suspension, Chassis, Interior, Exhaust, Transmission

4) By Distribution Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer, Aftermarket

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Automotive Bushing Market

North America was the largest region in the automotive bushing market in 2023 is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the automotive bushing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Automotive Bushing Market Definition

Automotive bushings are cushions made from rubber, polyurethane, or other materials. They are mounted on the joints of cars or other moving components. The automotive bushing market consists of sales of automotive bushings are useful in absorbing road bumps, controlling the number of movements in the joints, and reducing noise and vibration.

Automotive Bushing Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global automotive bushing market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Automotive Bushing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automotive bushing market size, automotive bushing market drivers and trends, automotive bushing market major players, automotive bushing competitors' revenues, automotive bushing market positioning, and automotive bushing market growth across geographies. The automotive bushing market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

