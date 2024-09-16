Global Automotive Brakes And Clutches Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The automotive brake systems market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $25.7 billion in 2023 to $27.04 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to early automobile development, increased vehicle mass and speed, adoption of hydraulic brake systems, demand for improved safety features, evolution of automotive manufacturing processes.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Automotive Brakes And Clutches Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The automotive brake systems market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $33.57 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to electrification of vehicles, development of smart braking systems, focus on energy recovery systems, continued emphasis on safety and autonomous driving.

Growth Driver Of The Automotive Brakes And Clutches Market

Growth in passenger vehicle sales is expected to propel the growth of the automotive brakes and clutches market going forward. Passenger vehicles refer to self-propelled vehicles with a capacity of no more than ten people, not including the driver. The automotive brakes and clutches, which applies pressure to the brake pads to slow or stop the vehicle, is an essential part of the car's braking system. An automotive brakes and clutches is used to provide these vehicles with dependable braking systems.

Which Market Players Are Steering the Automotive Brakes And Clutches Market Growth?

Key players in the automotive brake systems market include FCC Co. Ltd., BorgWarner Inc., NSK Ltd., Valeo Service Group, Robert Bosch GmbH, Brembo SpA, Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Automotive Brakes And Clutches Market Overview?

Technological innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the automotive brakes and clutches market. Major companies operating in the automotive brakes and clutches sector are focused on introducing new technological innovations to sustain their position in the market.

How Is The Global Automotive Brakes And Clutches Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), After Market

2) By Clutch Type: Friction Clutch, Dog Clutch, Hydraulic Clutch, Other Clutch Types

3) By Transmission Type: Manual Transmission, Automatic Transmission, Automated Manual Transmission (AMT), Other Transmission Types

4) By Application: Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Automotive Brakes And Clutches Market

North America was the largest region in the automotive brakes and clutches market in 2023 regions covered in the automotive brakes and clutches market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Automotive Brakes And Clutches Market Definition

Automotive brakes and clutches help in the effective control of vehicles. A brake refers to a transmission and control device that stops a moving load and regulates movement. A clutch refers to a transmission and control device that helps with energy transfer from the driver to the driven shaft. The automotive brakes and clutches are used to change the rotational speed of rotating tires of vehicles.

Automotive Brakes And Clutches Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global automotive brake systems market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Automotive Brakes And Clutches Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automotive brake systems market size , automotive brake systems market drivers and trends, automotive brake systems market major players, automotive brake systems competitors' revenues, automotive brake systems market positioning, and automotive brake systems market growth across geographies. The automotive brake systems market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

