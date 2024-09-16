Global Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI) Security Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Banking, Services and Insurance (BFSI) Security Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) security market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $59.66 billion in 2023 to $66.61 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise in internet penetration, increased focus on innovation, emergence of fintech companies, changes in customer preferences, demographics, and lifestyles, stringent regulations.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Security Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) security market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $103.83 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing demand for cloud-based security solutions, increasing adoption of mobile devices and BYOD policies, rise in cybercrime and cyber threats, growing need for regulatory compliance, advancements in biometric technology.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Security Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver of The Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Security Market

The increasing prevalence of cyberattacks is expected to propel the growth of banking financial services and insurance BFSI security market going forward. Cyberattacks refer to the attempt by an individual or organization to steal, breach, or expose information through unauthorized access to the system of an organization. Efficient security systems are required in the BFSI sector to mitigate business risks and prevent the substantial financial losses caused by cyberattacks.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:



Which Market Players Are Driving The Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Security Market Growth?

Key players in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) security market include International Business Machines Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., McAfee Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc., Barracuda Networks Inc., Carbon Black Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., CyberArk Software Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Security Market Share Analysis?

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the banking financial services and insurance BFSI security market. Major companies operating in the banking financial services and insurance BFSI security market are adopting new technological solutions to sustain their position.

How Is The Global Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Security Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Physical Security, Virtual Security

2) By Information Security Offering: Solution, Service

3) By End User: Banks, Insurance Companies, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Security Market

North America was the largest region in the banking financial services and insurance BFSI security market in 2023 is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) security market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Security Market Definition

The banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) security provides long-term visibility of finances with both cyber security and physical security of banking and financial institutions. Antivirus, access control, encryption, firewalls, video surveillance, identity and access management, risk and compliance management, fire detection, and intrusion detection are some of the most commonly used security services. The banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) security is used in securing financial data in financial institutions.

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Security Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) security market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Security Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) security market size, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) security market drivers and trends, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) security market major players, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) security competitors' revenues, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) security market positioning, and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) security market growth across geographies. The banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) security market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Blockchain In Banking And Financial Services Global Market Report 2024



Digital Banking Platform Global Market Report 2024



Open Banking Global Market Report 2024



What Does the Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model (GMM), is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.