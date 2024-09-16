Surgical Tables Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The surgical tables market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.34 billion in 2023 to $1.42 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased hospital admissions, growth in medical tourism, increasing awareness of minimally invasive surgeries, increasing focus on patient safety, and growth in outpatient surgeries.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Surgical Tables Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The surgical tables market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.83 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing incidence of cardiovascular disorders, increasing number of surgeries, increasing demand for hybrid operating rooms, rising disposable income, and expanding healthcare infrastructure.

Growth Driver Of The Surgical Tables Market

The increasing number of surgeries is expected to propel the growth of the surgical table market going forward. The growing number of surgeries is due to an aging population, advancements in medical technology, improved access to healthcare, and a higher demand for elective procedures. Surgical tables are essential for precise patient positioning, stability, versatility, imaging compatibility, ergonomic support for surgeons, and incorporating advanced features for efficient and safe procedures.

Who Are The Leading Competitors In The Surgical Tables Market Share?

Key players in the surgical tables market include Stryker Corporation, Baxter International Inc., STERIS Corporation, Getinge AB, Hillrom Holdings Inc., Alvo Medical, Mizuho OSI, Skytron LLC, Merivaara Corp., Berchtold Corporation, Mediland Enterprise Corporation, Narang Medical Limited, Medifa Healthcare Group, Stille AB, UFSK-OSYS, Denyers International Pty. Ltd., AGA Sanitätsartikel GmbH, AMTAI Medical Equipment Inc., Allen Medical Systems, NUVO Surgical, OPT SurgiSystems Srl, Schaerer Medical AG, Infinium Medical, TRUMPF Medizin Systeme GmbH Co. KG.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Surgical Tables Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the surgical tables market are focusing on developing innovative products, such as hydraulic surgical tables, to improve surgical outcomes. A hydraulic surgical table is a type of operating table that uses a hydraulic system to adjust and position the patient. These tables are particularly known for their robustness, stability, and precision in movement.

How Is The Global Surgical Tables Market Segmented?

1) By Product: General, Specialty, Pediatric, Radiolucent

2) By Device Type: Powered, Non-Powered

3) By Material: Metal, Composite

4) By End-Use: Hospitals And Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Surgical Tables Market

North America was the largest region in the surgical tables market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the surgical tables market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Surgical Tables Market Definition

Surgical tables, also known as operating tables, are essential equipment in operating rooms where surgical procedures are performed. They are designed to support the patient in various positions required for different surgeries, providing a stable, adjustable platform that enhances access and visibility for the surgical team.

Surgical Tables Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global surgical tables market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Surgical Tables Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on surgical tables market size, surgical tables market drivers and trends, surgical tables market major players, surgical tables competitors' revenues, surgical tables market positioning, and surgical tables market growth across geographies. The surgical tables market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

