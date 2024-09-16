Photon Announces The Appointment Of Kal Raman As Strategic Advisor To The CEO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Veteran Kal Raman Joins Photon's Advisory Board to Strengthen Strategic Alliances and Accelerate Generative AI-led Innovation

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Photon, a leading provider of digital and AI solutions, today announced the appointment of

Kal Raman as Strategic Advisor to the CEO. Kal will work closely with Photon's executive leadership team to deepen C-level relationships with key cloud and platforms within the AI ecosystem as the company extends leadership in the AI-driven digital transformation space.

Kal Raman brings over three decades of experience from high-profile CXO roles at some of the world's leading technology companies, including Samsung, Amazon, and Groupon. Throughout his career, Kal has consistently demonstrated a unique ability to drive business growth and forge strategic alliances, making him a valuable addition to Photon's Advisory Board. His expertise will be instrumental in helping Photon maintain a lead in solving the rapidly evolving demands of the enterprise landscape driven by the convergence of digital, cloud, and generative artificial intelligence.

Commenting on his new role, Kal Raman said, "Having been associated with Photon for over a decade and a half, I am excited to take on this new responsibility at such a pivotal time in the industry. The shift towards Gen-AI offers a tremendous opportunity to reshape enterprise technology. By strengthening partnerships with key AI players, we can create a powerful ecosystem that accelerates innovation and helps our clients stay future-ready."

"We are delighted to welcome

Kal Raman to Photon's Advisory Board. His strategic vision and extensive experience will be crucial as we elevate our partnerships and position Photon at the forefront of the Generative AI revolution," said Srinivas Balasubramanian, co-founder and CEO of Photon. "Kal's appointment reflects our commitment to delivering superior value for clients through accelerated AI adoption and digital hyper-expansion, enabling our clients to thrive in an increasingly AI-driven world."

About Photon

Photon, a global leader in AI and digital solutions, helps clients accelerate AI adoption and embrace digital hyper-expansion to 'make tomorrow happen today'. We work with 40% of the Fortune 100, enabling them to stay innovative, agile, and future-ready in an era of converging digital and AI boundaries. Powering billions of touchpoints a day, Photon employs several thousand people across dozens of countries. Learn more at

Media Inquiries

Nilanjan Ray

SVP Marketing, Photon

[email protected]



