Advocus Partners Launches New National Economic Development And Site Selection Practice Group

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advocus Partners is excited to announce the launch of its new National Economic Development and Site Selection practice group. This expansion marks a significant step forward for the firm, offering unparalleled expertise and a comprehensive suite of services to guide businesses, industries, and infrastructure projects in making strategic location decisions.

Continue Reading

By combining deep-rooted economic development and site selection knowledge with a keen understanding of the landscape, Advocus Partners is uniquely positioned to help clients navigate complex challenges and achieve their goals. The firm's integrated approach ensures seamless execution and maximizes the potential for success by securing incentives and engaging with the community.

Advocus Partners announces the launch of its new National Economic Development and Site Selection practice group.

Post this

Key services offered by the new practice group include:



Strategic Planning and Market Analysis: Developing tailored strategies and conducting in-depth market research to identify optimal locations and opportunities.

Workforce Development: Addressing talent needs through strategic workforce analysis and development incentives.

Incentive Negotiation and Site Selection: Securing competitive comprehensive incentive packages and identifying ideal locations based on client-specific criteria. Policy Advocacy and Community Engagement: Building strong relationships with stakeholders and advocating for policies that support economic growth.

"We are thrilled to introduce our new practice group," said Craig Pattee, Managing Director of Advocus Partners. "Our team's expertise, combined with our ability to effectively navigate the political landscape, will be a game-changer for our clients throughout the country. We look forward to helping them achieve their economic development objectives."

"In today's complex economic landscape, businesses need more than just real estate expertise when considering relocation or expansion," said Brian Hicks, President & CEO of Hicks Partners. Our new National Economic Development and Site Selection practice combines our deep industry knowledge with strategic political acumen to offer a truly comprehensive approach. We're excited to help companies navigate the intricate web of incentives, community relations, and regulatory environments to find not just a new location, but a new home for their business to thrive."

Advocus Partners provides comprehensive, customized solutions that address complex challenges across industries and regions. The firm leverages a collaborative partnership model where member firms, each with decades of expertise in areas like government affairs, strategic communications, and public policy, come together to deliver the best service and performance for your project.

About Advocus Partners

Advocus Partners is a leading national consulting firm specializing in economic development, site selection, and strategic consulting. With a focus on delivering exceptional results, the firm helps clients navigate complex challenges and achieve their goals.

Advocus Partners has a national footprint with partner companies in several key cities across the United States. These locations include Atlanta, Georgia; Austin, Texas; Boston, Massachusetts; Columbus, Ohio; Denver, Colorado; Ft Lauderdale, Florida; Helena, Montana; Las Vegas, Nevada; Los Angeles, California; Miami, Florida; New York, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; Sacramento, California; Seattle, Washington; Tallahassee, Florida; Tampa, Florida and Washington, D.C.

SOURCE Advocus Partners

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED